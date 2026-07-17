Sun's Cancer transit could unlock career success and financial gains for these 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, the Sun is regarded as the king of all planets and is associated with confidence, leadership, authority, government-related matters, fatherly influence and social recognition. Every time the Sun changes signs, its transit is believed to influence all 12 zodiac signs, although some signs are expected to benefit more than others.

According to astrological calculations, the Sun has moved from Gemini into Cancer at 11:44 pm on 16 July 2026. Cancer is ruled by the Moon, and the Sun and Moon are considered friendly planets in Vedic astrology. As a result, this transit is expected to bring favourable outcomes for a few zodiac signs, particularly in terms of career, finances and reputation.

Zodiac signs likely to benefit from Sun's transit into Cancer

Cancer

The Sun's transit into Cancer may bring positive changes for people born under this zodiac sign.

Long-standing problems could gradually begin to ease, while confidence and self-belief are likely to improve.

Working professionals may be entrusted with new responsibilities or receive a promotion. Those looking for a new job may also come across promising opportunities.

The family environment is expected to remain pleasant, and there are indications of greater respect and recognition in society.

Leo

For Leo natives, this transit is also expected to be favourable.

Career growth and fresh achievements are likely, while business owners may benefit from profitable deals.

Those planning to study or work abroad could receive encouraging news.

Financial stability may improve, although keeping unnecessary expenses under control is likely to prove beneficial.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives may enjoy strong support from luck during this transit.

Tasks that have been delayed for a long time are likely to move forward or finally be completed.

New career opportunities could open the door to professional growth. Those working on an important project may also see encouraging results.

The transit is also expected to boost confidence and enthusiasm.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius natives, the Sun's change of sign may bring fresh opportunities in the workplace.

There are chances of greater responsibilities and career advancement.

Money that has been stuck for a long time may finally be recovered.

Business owners could benefit from new clients or favourable business agreements.

As efforts begin to pay off, financial conditions may improve compared with before.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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