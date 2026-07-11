Jupiter enters Pushya Nakshatra on July 19; 4 zodiac signs may see wealth and career gains

New Delhi:

Jupiter, known as Guru or Brihaspati in Vedic astrology, is regarded as the planet of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Any change in its position is believed to have a significant influence on different zodiac signs. On July 19, Jupiter is set to enter the third pada of Pushya Nakshatra, an event that astrologers consider especially auspicious.

Pushya Nakshatra is often referred to as the king of all 27 nakshatras. According to astrological beliefs, Jupiter's transition into this nakshatra is associated with growth, wealth, knowledge and overall prosperity. Here are the four zodiac signs that are believed to benefit the most from this planetary shift.

Aries

For Aries natives, Jupiter's entry into Pushya Nakshatra is expected to bring positive developments in both finances and family life.

Money that has been stuck for a long time may finally be recovered. The period is also considered favourable for investments, with the potential for substantial gains in the future.

Professionally, your position at work is likely to strengthen. Those planning to switch jobs may come across promising opportunities during this phase.

Peace and harmony are expected to prevail at home, while there are also indications of gains through ancestral property.

Cancer

Jupiter's nakshatra transition is considered particularly favourable for Cancer natives.

As Jupiter is already strongly placed in your sign, this shift is believed to further enhance your reputation at work and in society. Your intelligence and decision-making abilities are likely to earn appreciation from those around you.

For business owners, this is seen as an excellent period to finalise important deals or expand existing ventures. Profits are also expected to improve.

The transit may also help ease mental stress that has been weighing on you, leaving you feeling more energetic and positive.

Leo

For Leo natives, Jupiter's movement into Pushya Nakshatra is expected to bring encouraging results in career and education.

Working professionals may receive opportunities to showcase their abilities, with seniors and supervisors likely to appreciate their efforts.

Students preparing for competitive examinations or higher education could receive positive news during this period.

The transit is also believed to open up new sources of income, helping strengthen savings and financial stability.

Sagittarius

Since Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius, this nakshatra transition is expected to have a particularly positive impact on natives of this sign.

Tasks that have remained pending for several months may finally begin moving forward, with luck believed to support you at every step.

This period may also present opportunities to undertake a pilgrimage or participate in auspicious family or religious events.

Those dealing with long-standing health concerns may notice a significant improvement in their overall wellbeing.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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