Sun to join Jupiter in Cancer to form Mahalakshmi Rajyog; 3 zodiac signs may see wealth and career gains

New Delhi:

According to Vedic astrology, a significant planetary conjunction is set to form in July 2026 as the Sun and Jupiter come together in Cancer. This alignment is considered especially auspicious and is believed to create both the Navpancham Yog and Mahalakshmi Rajyog.

The conjunction will take shape on July 16, 2026, when the Sun moves from Gemini into Cancer, where Jupiter is already positioned. Astrological beliefs suggest that this rare combination could bring financial growth, career progress and overall prosperity for three zodiac signs. Here's a look at who may benefit the most.

3 zodiac signs likely to benefit from Mahalakshmi Rajyog

1. Aries

The conjunction of the Sun and Jupiter is expected to bring encouraging results for Aries natives.

Comforts and overall quality of life may improve, while success is indicated across different areas of life. There are chances of unexpected financial gains during this period.

Those in employment could receive a promotion or come across new job opportunities. If your money has been stuck for some time, there is a possibility of recovering it. The period is also considered favourable for career growth and professional recognition.

2. Gemini

For Gemini natives, the Mahalakshmi Rajyog is believed to strengthen financial stability.

According to astrological beliefs, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi may bring prosperity and improve your financial position. There are also chances of gaining from ancestral property.

Pending tasks that have been delayed for a long time are likely to move forward without major obstacles. Business owners may also benefit during this period, with the possibility of securing a major deal that could generate significant profits in the future.

3. Cancer

The Mahalakshmi Rajyog is expected to bring positive changes for Cancer natives.

Those who have been searching for a new job for a long time may receive a promising offer. Social reputation and recognition are also likely to improve, while family life may remain happy and harmonious.

This period is considered favourable for investments, with the potential for good returns. Those planning to buy land or a vehicle may see their wish fulfilled this month. It is also regarded as an excellent time for people looking to start a new business.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Saturn turns retrograde on July 27; 3 zodiac signs may face financial and career challenges