Solar Eclipse in Aquarius 2026: Tarot predictions for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

The Solar Eclipse in Aquarius in 2026 is a very powerful turning point in the realms of innovation, freedom, and group consciousness. The first solar eclipse of the year will occur on February 17, 2026. Aquarius is a sign that breaks down the old and brings about authenticity, innovation, and group awakening.

Tarot expert Pooja Verma shares her take on this celestial event. When paired with Tarot readings, the Solar Eclipse in Aquarius represents a gateway for karmic changes, epiphanies, and soul turnarounds. Below is a Tarot reading for each sign to help with this turning point.

Zodiac sign’s Tarot card for the Aquarius Solar Eclipse 2026

Aries - The Tower

Unexpected events disrupt your roots, particularly in your career or relationships. Although challenging, this Solar Eclipse smashes false foundations so you can build with integrity and bravery.

Taurus - The Hierophant (Reversed)

It is time to challenge your outdated beliefs and values. This Solar Eclipse encourages you to redefine success and spirituality according to your own design.

Gemini - Ace of Swords

A flash of mental clarity strikes you. Key conversations, choices, or revelations surface. Be truthful and dispel confusion.

Cancer – Death

A deeply emotional ending brings about rebirth. Release attachments that suck the life out of you. This eclipse assists you in letting go of old patterns and experiencing emotional liberation.

Leo – The Lovers (Reversed)

Relationships and partnerships are being assessed. Unhealthy connections may end, paving the way for new, value-based partnerships.

Virgo – Eight of Pentacles

This eclipse pushes you to improve your skills and habits. Hard work at this time translates to future success. Perfection is not the goal; progress is.

Libra – Justice

Karmic justice is served. Issues involving the law, contracts, or ethics are highlighted. Make decisions with integrity; the universe is carefully judging your actions.

Scorpio – The Moon

The tides of the subconscious bring about emotional revelations. Listen to your intuition but don’t jump to conclusions. This eclipse assists you in healing your emotional wounds.

Sagittarius – The Fool

A new beginning unfolds. This eclipse encourages you to have faith in the unknown and take a leap of faith. New adventures, ideas, and journeys await you; be curious.

Capricorn – Ten of Pentacles (Reversed)

The security or family dynamics of the long-term may change. Reconsider what success means to you. Freedom and alignment are the new riches.

Aquarius – The Star

With the eclipse happening in your sign, a personal awakening is unavoidable. Hope, healing, and rebirth are all around you. Walk into your true self with courage.

Pisces – The Hermit

It is time to withdraw and reflect. This eclipse is a call to rest, recharge, and refocus before your next move outward.

The 2026 Aquarius Solar Eclipse is all about control, surrendering to the process of evolution. The Tarot reading indicates that although endings and disruptions may occur, they are all part of the divine plan.

