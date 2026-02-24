Shukraditya Rajyoga 2026: Sun-Venus conjunction from March 15 to boost career and finances for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Planetary shifts are constant in Vedic astrology, but every now and then, a combination forms that gets people talking. Mid-March 2026 is one of those windows. The Sun moves signs. Venus is already in place. And together, they create something astrologers call Shukraditya Rajyoga.

Now, Rajyoga is not just a dramatic word. In classical texts, it points towards elevation. Status. Recognition. Material comfort. When the Sun and Venus align in Pisces, the focus tends to land on career growth, financial improvement and a noticeable rise in personal influence. Quiet gains. Or sometimes not so quiet.

Shukraditya Rajyoga 2026: Date and planetary alignment

On March 15, 2026, the Sun enters Pisces. Venus is already positioned there. Their conjunction forms Shukraditya Rajyoga, considered auspicious in Vedic astrology.

The Sun represents authority, confidence and recognition. Venus governs luxury, relationships and material comforts. When these two share a sign, astrologers interpret it as a period where charm meets power. Creative intelligence meets visibility. For some zodiac signs, this can translate into real-world progress.

Gemini: Career growth and financial momentum

For Gemini natives, this period could bring professional clarity and results. Work that has been steady but unnoticed may finally gain visibility. Support from seniors or decision-makers is likely. New projects, especially collaborative ones, may move ahead smoothly. Business partnerships look stable. Financially, there is potential for strengthening savings. Incremental improvement rather than sudden windfalls. Still significant.

Libra: Partnerships and personal stability

Libra is ruled by Venus, so this Rajyoga holds particular weight here. Professional partnerships may flourish. Joint ventures can stabilise. If discussions around marriage or long-term commitments have been pending, movement is possible. Those considering a job change may find this phase supportive. Financial planning appears steady, and domestic comforts could increase. Not dramatic shifts. Just a gradual improvement in lifestyle and ease.

Pisces: Income rise and opportunity expansion

Since the conjunction occurs in Pisces, natives of this sign may feel its effects more directly. Income growth is indicated. There is also a possibility of recovering previously stuck payments or dues. Professionals could receive news of promotions or salary adjustments. Business owners might finalise beneficial deals. Investments show favourable signs, provided decisions remain measured rather than impulsive. On the personal front, family life appears balanced. Marital harmony improves. The overall tone is supportive.

In essence, Shukraditya Rajyoga 2026 is less about spectacle and more about structured growth. When the Sun’s authority blends with Venus’s refinement, the result can be progress that feels earned. For Gemini, Libra and Pisces in particular, mid-March may open doors that were already waiting to be pushed.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.