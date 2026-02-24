Horoscope today, February 24, 2026: Check zodiac predictions, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun and Tuesday. The Ashtami Tithi will remain throughout the day and night until 4:52 AM at dawn. Vaidhriti Yoga will prevail throughout the day and night until 4:26 AM. Krittika Nakshatra will remain until 3:07 PM. In addition, Bhadra of Swarg Lok will be in effect today. Durga Ashtami fast will be observed today. Holashtak also begins from today.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

Aries horoscope today

The day will be favourable for you. Your desire to purchase a house, plot, or shop may be fulfilled. Parents will appear very happy upon their child securing a good job. You may finally get relief from a long-standing health issue. Do not harbour feelings of revenge toward anyone. Your experiences will reflect your thoughts. Avoid being stubborn today. You may begin a business venture in partnership with friends. You will get ample time to share your heartfelt feelings with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

The day will be favorable. At the workplace, colleagues and seniors will be pleased with your performance and praise you. You will complete all important tasks easily. You will successfully handle the responsibilities given by your father in business. Those dealing in furniture business may earn more profit than expected. Family members will be happy with your behavior. Do not neglect your health. Adopt a regular exercise routine for benefits. Your financial condition will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini horoscope today

You will achieve considerable success at the workplace. In family matters, think calmly, and the results will favor you. A brother may seek your help in his work. You will be recognized in society for your good deeds. Medical students will receive support from seniors. Minor complications may arise due to health issues, but things will soon improve. You will also show interest in creative activities to give a new shape to your work. Students will achieve excellent success in competitive activities.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Cancer horoscope today

The day will bring a new direction in life. You will focus on creative tasks, enhancing your experience. Some opponents may try to create obstacles in your work. You need to improve your behavior toward your spouse. Think carefully before lending money. Do not let others’ opinions influence your decisions. A long-pending court case may be decided in your favor.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Leo horoscope today

The day will be golden for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. Keep an eye on your expenses, otherwise you may need money in the near future. Avoid unnecessary complications. You will remain socially active. Your desire to start something new may be fulfilled. Children will live up to your expectations. Those working in private jobs will stay fully focused on their tasks.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

The day will be wonderful. A slight slowdown in business may cause concern at first, but later profits will bring immense happiness. Your dream of purchasing a new vehicle may come true. You will share your feelings with someone who will value them. Family members will respect your views. You may receive good news from the children’s side, creating a joyful atmosphere at home. You may visit the market to buy necessary items for children.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 3

Libra horoscope today

The day will be average. You may feel yourself in a changed role. You will use money wisely and try to maintain balance in life. Make efforts to complete tasks properly. You may get opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income. Happiness will enter your life. You will spend the day engaged in various activities and complete even difficult tasks with determination.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today

The day will be favorable. Your positive image will form in the eyes of others. Handling multiple tasks at once may confuse you about what to do first. Computer students will get an opportunity to learn something valuable. You may hesitate slightly in accepting new responsibilities. Coordination with your spouse will remain strong. You will spend time recalling old memories with friends. Positive energy will increase within you. Overall, the day will be good.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day will be excellent. New avenues of progress will open for you. Students should maintain full focus on their studies, as success in exams will come soon. Those in private jobs may receive a promotion. You may attend an auspicious event with family members. Speak thoughtfully for better outcomes. The day will be good for lovers, and they will value each other’s emotions.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

The day will be good. You will make effective plans to expand your business, bringing significant gains. Elders will help resolve family issues. Those in the cosmetics business may earn substantial profits. You may learn something new from your father. You may come across an old item that brings happiness. You will spend time talking with friends over the phone.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius horoscope today

Luck will fully support you. Those working in banks will complete their tasks quickly. Lovers will spend time together. Stuck money will be recovered. Your achievements will spread among people like fragrance. You will move one step closer to success. Students should think calmly and in solitude about important matters for better results. You may receive a gift from your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

The day will be average. Workload at the office may increase, requiring overtime. Avoid carelessness in financial matters to prevent losses. Those involved in tour and travel-related work will gain good profits. Advice from a close person will prove beneficial. Mothers may prepare something sweet for their children today. The health of elderly family members will be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

