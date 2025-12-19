Shukra Aditya Yog on December 20, 2025: These 3 zodiac signs may gain money and success Shukra Aditya Yog will form on December 20 with Venus entering Sagittarius. Astrologers say Aries, Leo and Sagittarius may see gains in money, career and luck.

New Delhi:

Shukra Aditya Yog is highly favourable in Vedic astrology. When Venus and the Sun coincide in the same sign of the zodiac, this yoga is created. Venus's arrival into Sagittarius on December 20th is creating this favourable combination. Although many signs of the zodiac will benefit from this yoga, three signs stand to gain the most from it.

For those born under these signs, doors to prosperity, achievement, and advancement will open. They will succeed in anything they do. Investments from the past will be profitable. Let's find out which zodiac signs will be lucky for this yoga.

Shukra Aditya Yog to boost luck and money for these 3 zodiac signs

1. Aries: Financial gains and career growth likely

Shukraditya Yoga will prove highly beneficial for Aries. Sudden financial gains are possible. Businesses will generate substantial profits, and many new contracts may be secured. Salaries for those in employment will increase, which will bring joy. Investments will yield good returns. During this time, there are chances of substantial earnings.

2. Leo: Rise in wealth, prestige and property prospects

This combination will increase the wealth of Leos, as well as enhance their prestige. There are chances of achieving significant success in their careers. There is a possibility of getting back any money that was held back. Amenities and comforts will increase. Investments will yield substantial profits. There are also chances of purchasing property.

3. Sagittarius: Luck favours big deals and new opportunities

This combination will prove extremely beneficial for Sagittarius. Luck will be on your side during this time. You may find yourself with a new job. You will also make significant profits in business. You may even land a big deal. Your financial situation will become much stronger than before. You will benefit from long journeys.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Panchgrahi Yog 2026: Rare five-planet alignment in January; fortunes may shift for 5 zodiac signs