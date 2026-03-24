Shukra Gochar 2026: Venus enters Aries on Ram Navami; luck, success and new opportunities for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Ram Navami this year comes with an interesting planetary shift in the background. On March 26, early morning around 5:13 am, Venus will move into Aries. In astrology, Venus is usually linked with money, relationships, comfort, and overall attraction. So when it changes signs, the impact tends to show up in everyday life.

With Venus entering Aries, some zodiac signs may see noticeable shifts. Not dramatic overnight changes, but gradual improvements. Things like career movement, better finances, or even a smoother love life. For a few signs in particular, this transit could work in their favour.

Venus transit in Aries on March 26: What it means

Venus moving into Aries brings a mix of charm and action. Aries energy is more direct, a bit fast, sometimes impulsive. When Venus sits here, it can push people to take clearer decisions in relationships and money matters. It may also bring new opportunities, especially where confidence plays a role.

Aries: Boost in confidence, finances and relationships

For Aries natives, this transit happens in your own sign, so the effects feel more personal. There’s likely to be a rise in confidence and overall presence. People may naturally be drawn towards you.

At work, new responsibilities could come your way, and in business, fresh opportunities may open up. Financially, things look stable, with chances of recovering stuck money. In relationships, things feel lighter and more positive. Spending time with your partner may come more naturally.

A simple remedy could be wearing white clothes and offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Gemini: Income growth and career opportunities

Gemini individuals may see an increase in income sources during this period. There are chances of gains from past investments as well.

Work-wise, new projects could help strengthen your position. Support from friends and contacts may also play a role. Your social circle might actually help you move forward. On the personal side, relationships remain balanced and fairly smooth.

For better results, reciting Shri Sukt and donating white sweets is suggested.

Leo: Luck, progress and new openings

For Leo, this transit seems to strengthen luck. Pending tasks may finally get completed, and career paths could open up in new directions.

There are also indications of success in matters related to foreign connections. Students may find this phase supportive too. In relationships, things may take a positive turn.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu and donating yellow fruits is considered helpful.

Sagittarius: Creativity, love and steady growth

Sagittarius natives may feel more creative and emotionally balanced during this time. Relationships could become stronger, and overall happiness may improve.

Career-wise, your efforts are likely to pay off. New opportunities may appear, and finances could see a steady improvement. Students may also benefit from this phase.

Applying saffron tilak and feeding green fodder to cows is suggested as a remedy.

Aquarius: Communication, networking and financial improvement

For Aquarius, communication and networking skills may get a boost. This can directly help in career growth and recognition at work.

There are chances of new business deals or collaborations. Support from siblings and friends may also come through. Financially, things look better, and even short trips could turn out to be beneficial.

Distributing white sweets among children is considered a good way to enhance positive results.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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