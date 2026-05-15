Shani Jayanti 2026: From Aries to Pisces, know how Shani Dev may impact your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Shani Jayanti is considered one of the most important occasions dedicated to Shani Dev in Hindu traditions. In astrology, Shani Dev is known as the deity of justice who delivers results based on a person’s karma and actions. Because of this, devotees often pay close attention to planetary movements and remedies associated with Saturn.

This year, Shani Jayanti will be observed on May 16, 2026. Astrologers believe the day may bring noticeable changes across different zodiac signs, especially in areas linked to career, finances, relationships and mental wellbeing. Along with horoscope predictions, several traditional remedies are also considered important for seeking Shani Dev’s blessings and avoiding negative effects.

Shani Jayanti 2026 zodiac-wise predictions

Aries

For Aries natives, Shani Jayanti may bring positive movement in career-related matters.

Pending projects that had slowed down for a long time may finally regain momentum.

Social reputation and recognition may improve gradually.

Hard work in professional life could finally start getting noticed.

Taurus

Taurus natives may experience improvement in financial conditions during this phase.

Older investments may begin generating profits.

Financial stress could reduce to some extent.

However, astrologers advise paying closer attention to health matters.

Gemini

Gemini natives may witness unexpected progress in business and professional life.

New sources of income may open up.

Older money-related worries may begin easing.

Auspicious planetary combinations around Shani Jayanti may bring happiness and growth.

Cancer

For Cancer natives, the period may remain somewhat mixed.

Extra effort may be required to achieve desired success.

Results could arrive slowly but are expected to remain favourable eventually.

Patience and consistency may prove important.

Leo

Leo natives may notice a boost in confidence during this period.

Married life may become more harmonious.

The time is considered favourable for starting new work or projects.

Personal motivation and energy levels may improve.

Virgo

Virgo natives may manage to overcome opposition and long-pending disputes.

Older legal matters or misunderstandings may get resolved.

Financial discipline may become necessary.

Astrologers advise controlling unnecessary expenses and following a proper budget.

Libra

Libra natives are expected to receive favourable support from fortune during this period.

Mental peace may improve.

Happiness and prosperity at home could increase.

Respect and social recognition may also grow.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives are advised to remain slightly cautious because of the influence of Shani Dhaiya.

Drive carefully and avoid unnecessary risks.

Maintain control over speech during conversations.

Acting patiently may help avoid complications.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives may receive stronger support from family members.

Religious activities and travel opportunities may increase.

Short journeys could become beneficial in the future.

Emotional peace and stability may improve.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives may begin experiencing greater career stability.

Relief from older health problems is possible.

Financial conditions may improve compared to previous months.

Work-related confidence may return gradually.

Aquarius

Aquarius, being ruled by Shani Dev, is considered among the signs most likely to benefit.

Business expansion opportunities may appear.

Strong chances of savings and wealth accumulation are indicated.

Social image and recognition may strengthen further.

Pisces

Pisces natives may continue feeling the effects of Shani Sade Sati.

Mental stress or overthinking may increase slightly.

Financial matters may require extra caution.

Yoga and meditation may help improve peace of mind.

Remedies to seek Shani Dev’s blessings

Astrology traditions also suggest several remedies that devotees may perform on Shani Jayanti to reduce Saturn-related difficulties and seek blessings.

Donation and charity remedies

Donating black clothes, black urad dal, black sesame seeds or iron utensils to needy people is considered auspicious.

“Chhaya daan” is also believed to be effective. In this remedy, mustard oil is poured into an iron or bronze vessel, one’s reflection is seen in it and the oil is then donated.

Puja and mantra remedies

Light a four-faced mustard oil diya in the evening at a Shani temple or beneath a peepal tree.

Chant “ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः” or “ॐ प्रां प्रीं प्रौं सः शनैश्चराय नमः” 108 times to calm the effects of Shani Dev.

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand is also considered highly beneficial.

Animal-related remedies

Feeding rotis coated with mustard oil to a black dog is believed to please Shani Dev.

Feeding flour and sugar to ants is also associated with mental peace and completion of pending work.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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