Shani Jayanti 2025: Know the date, puja vidhi, offerings you should make to the lord to get his blessings

Shani Jayanti is a festival wherein people worship Lord Shani. This year, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on May 27 and worshipping the lord on this day is known to have spiritual significance. It is believed that Lord Shani is the Dispenser of Karma and the God of Justice, since he dispenses the consequences of one's actions, whether good or bad, without bias.

If you're someone who has Shani Dosh like Sade Sati or Dhaiya in your horoscope, then Shani Jayanti can be helpful for you to get rid of it. On the day of Shani Jayanti, you can fast, perform havan, donation, etc. Doing these can help to please Lord Shani. You can also perform puja, offer his favourite bhig and make offerings. Check here the puja vidhi of Shani Jayanti and offerings you should make on this day.

Shani Jayanti Puja Vidhi

Early Morning Bath and Cleanse: Start the day by taking a bath and wearing clean clothes. Clean the puja area thoroughly before setting up the deity or image.

Establish the Idol or Picture: Place an idol or picture of Lord Shani (Shani Dev), on a clean cloth or wooden platform. Light a sesame oil lamp (diya) in front of the deity.

Chanting Mantras: Recite Shani Mantras such as “Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah” or the Shani Beej Mantra to invoke the Lord's blessings. Repeating the mantra 108 times is considered highly beneficial.

Worship Peepal Tree: You can also worship the peepal tree on the eve of Shani Jayanti as it is considered to be highly beneficial.

Shani Jayanti Offerings

Black Urad Dal Khichdi

On the day of Shani Jayanti, offer khichdi made of black urad dal to Lord Shani Dev. Doing so pleases Lord Shani and fulfils all the wishes of the person.

Black sesame

On the day of Shani Jayanti, offer something made of black sesame seeds to Shani Dev. By offering black sesame seeds, the blessings of the Lord stay with the person.

Gulab Jamun

Offering this sweet dish to Shani Dev is considered to be auspicious. It is believed that by doing so, one receives the blessings of Shani Dev.

Sweet Puri, Jaggery

On the day of Shani Jayanti, you can also offer sweet puri or jaggery to Shani Dev. It is said that when you offer jaggery, the lord is pleased and gives his blessings to the person.