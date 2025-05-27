Shani Jayanti 2025: Avoid committing these 5 mistakes to stay away from any obstacles Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on May 27, 2025. In this article, we will give you information about which tasks you should avoid doing on the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, the god of justice.

Shani Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Amavasya date of the Jyeshtha month. This day is considered very special to please Lord Shani, the god of justice. In the year 2025, Jyeshtha Amavasya is on May 27. Jyeshtha Amavasya started in the afternoon of May 26 and was active till 8:34 am on May 27. In such a situation, according to the belief of Udayatithi, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on May 27 itself. On this day, people do puja and remedies to please Shani Dev, but there are some tasks that should be avoided on this day. In this article, we will give you information about this.

Don't do these things on Shani Jayanti

On the day of Shani Jayanti, you should avoid buying things related to Shani Dev. You should not buy iron, oil, black pulses, black clothes, etc. on this day. However, donating these things can bring you auspicious results.

You should also avoid cutting hair and nails on Shani Jayanti. On this day, instead of enhancing your beauty, you should concentrate on spiritual and religious activities. Cutting hair and nails is considered against spiritual purity from a religious point of view.

You should also avoid consuming non-vegetarian food on this day. You should stay away from meat, alcohol, and garlic onions on this day. If you make the mistake of eating these things, then Shani Dev can create problems in your life. Those people who believe in Shani Dev should stay away from meat and alcohol.

On this day, you should also maintain purity of conduct. Stay away from using abusive language and quarrelling. Also, behave politely with your parents and elders.

Although you should never torture animals, you should take special care of them on the day of Shani Jayanti. If you do this, then Shani Dev can create problems and challenges in your life.

