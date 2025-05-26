Bada Mangal on Shani Jayanti 2025: Do these remedies to remove obstacles Shani Jayanti and the third Bada Mangal are on the same day in the year 2025. You can get benefits by doing some remedies in this coincidence. In this article, we will give you information about these remedies.

New Delhi:

Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on May 27 in the year 2025, i.e., a Tuesday, and it is falling in the month of Jyeshtha is called Bada Mangal. There is a rare coincidence of Shani Jayanti and Bada Mangal on May 27. This is the reason why this day is considered very powerful from a religious and spiritual point of view. If you do some remedies on this day, then you can get the blessings of Lord Hanuman and Lord Shani. Today, we will give you information about these remedies.

Shani Jayanti and Bada Mangal are on the same day

In the year 2025, the third Bada Mangal and Shani Jayanti falling on the same day can help you overcome many obstacles in your life. We all know that worshipping Hanuman Ji pleases Shani Dev. Therefore, even if you are unable to do any remedy on May 27, you must worship Hanuman Ji. On the other hand, if you do the remedies related to Lord Shani and Lord Hanuman, then the bad effects of Shani's Dhaiyya, Sade Sati, Dasha, and Antardasha can end. Along with this, the position of Mars in the horoscope also becomes strong. Worshipping Lord Shani and Lord Hanuman gets rid of negative energy, and you also conquer enemies. On the day of Shani Jayanti, you can do the remedies given below.

Worship both Lord Hanuman and Lord Shani with proper rituals

Take a bath in the morning and wear clean red or yellow clothes.

First of all, worship Lord Ganesha and then start the puja as per the rituals.

During the puja, offer chola to Hanumanji, and you can also offer vermilion and jasmine oil.

Chanting Lord Hanuman's mantra “Om Hram Hanumate Namah” 108 times on this day can remove all the sorrows and troubles from your life.

After worshipping Lord Shani, you should offer mustard oil, black sesame seeds, and blue flowers to Lord Shani.

You can chant the mantra "Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah" during the puja on Shani Jayanti.

Lord Hanuman and Lord Shani will be happy with these remedies

Shani Dev and Hanuman Ji are pleased with those who help the helpless and donate to the needy. Therefore, on May 27, you should donate food and clothes to the needy. If possible, you can also donate money.

You will also get benefits by donating black clothes, black gram, mustard oil, laddu, iron items, etc., on this day.

You will receive the blessings of Lord Hanuman by feeding jaggery and gram to monkeys on May 27.

By feeding bread, donations, etc., to animals and birds, you will receive the blessings of both Lord Hanuman and Lord Shani.

On the day of Shani Jayanti, by lighting a lamp under the Peepal tree and circling it, you receive the blessings of Shani Dev as well as your ancestors.

Reciting Hanuman Chalisa and Shani Stotra will prove auspicious on this day.

