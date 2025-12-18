Saturn’s direct motion in 2026: Career growth and financial gains predicted for 3 zodiac signs Saturn’s direct motion in 2026 is expected to influence work and money matters in significant ways. We take a look at how the planet’s movement may bring steadier careers, improved finances and clearer direction over the year for three zodiac signs.

Astrologers often speak about the planet Saturn with a mix of respect and caution. It is linked to discipline, responsibility, and slow but lasting outcomes. Traditional belief holds that when Saturn favours someone, progress may not be instant, but it tends to be solid. When it does not, the same planet is said to test patience and resolve.

Astrologers believe that in 2026, Saturn’s extended phase of direct movement could mark a relatively favourable period for certain zodiac signs. This phase is associated with stability, clearer direction at work and gradual improvement in financial matters. For three signs in particular, the year ahead is expected to feel more settled and rewarding than the one before.

Saturn’s direct motion will benefit Taurus, Libra and Aquarius in 2026

Taurus

For those born under Taurus, Saturn’s direct motion is believed to bring a steadier financial phase. Efforts made for the betterment of career could begin to show results. When you are in a job or have a business of your own, Saturn will support you during this period. Your income may increase gradually. Things will slowly fall into place, so don’t expect any overnight changes. Social interactions could also widen, opening up helpful connections.

Libra

Libra natives may notice a shift in how they manage money in 2026. Expenses are expected to become more controlled, making it easier to save. You might be given more responsibilities at work, which will help you earn trust and recognition. Despite the increased workload, you will feel a sense of comfort. It could be because of better living conditions or a perfect work-life balance.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, the year ahead is seen as particularly constructive. Financial conditions are expected to strengthen, and professional efforts may receive more appreciation than before. Some may find new opportunities, including changes linked to overseas work or international projects. While career and income appear promising, astrologers advise paying attention to health to maintain overall wellbeing.

(Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.)

