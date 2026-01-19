Shani nakshatra gochar on January 20, 2026: These 3 zodiac signs will benefit Shani nakshatra change on January 20, 2026, is expected to bring career growth and financial gains for Gemini, Cancer and Capricorn. Here’s how this Shani transit may impact them.

Every time Shani Dev modifies his nakshatra or zodiac sign, it has an impact on every sign. Shani Dev is currently in Jupiter's sign of Pisces and will stay there for the full year. However, Shani will undoubtedly alter his nakshatra three times this year.

The first nakshatra change of Saturn is scheduled to occur on January 20, 2026. On this day, at 12:13 pm, Shani Dev will enter his own nakshatra, Uttara Bhadrapada. This nakshatra transit of Saturn will prove to be very beneficial for the people of the 3 zodiac signs.

Shani nakshatra change 2026

1. Gemini: Career growth and financial stability

Saturn's constellation change will prove extremely beneficial for Geminis. Their fortunes will shine. Their financial situation will strengthen. Those in employment will likely receive a promotion. A job change will result in a significant salary increase. Expenses will decrease. Ancestral property will benefit.

2. Cancer: Business success and sudden gains

Saturn's transit will prove extremely beneficial for Cancerians. There will be no shortage of money. Business success is likely. Your dream of getting a job abroad may come true. There are chances of sudden financial gains. Money can be obtained through various means. Cancerians in business will experience substantial profits and see their businesses expand. They may also experience an increase in real estate.

3. Capricorn: Higher earnings and auspicious outcomes

Saturn's transit will prove extremely auspicious for Capricorns as well. Earnings will increase significantly. Success in some endeavour will bring joy. A major deal may be finalised. You will be successful in reaping good returns from your investments. You may also hear good news from your children.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

