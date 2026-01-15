Sun transit in Capricorn 2026: Four zodiac signs set for major career and money gains Surya Gochar 2026 brings powerful changes as the Sun enters Capricorn on January 15. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, Aries, Taurus, Sagittarius and Pisces are set for career success, financial growth and gains from legal matters.

New Delhi:

Surya Gochar 2026 Horoscope: The Sun has entered Capricorn, and from January 15th, the fortunes of four zodiac signs will begin to change. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, these signs will achieve tremendous success in their careers. Their financial situation will improve. They will receive significant benefits from legal matters. Their income will increase. Find out which zodiac signs these are.

Aries - Hard work will pay off

The Sun is transiting in your tenth house. In the birth chart, this house relates to your career and your father's progress. With this transit of the Sun, you will definitely reap the rewards of your hard work in your career. You will progress significantly. At the same time, your father's progress is also assured during this period. Your financial situation will become very strong. You will receive benefits in your career.

Taurus - Fortune will favour you

The Sun is transiting in your ninth house. In the birth chart, the ninth house is the house of fortune. With the Sun's transit in this house, your luck will increase. The more effort you put into your work, the more positive results you will receive. Your interest in religious activities will also increase.

Sagittarius - Sudden financial gains

The Sun is transiting in your second house. In the birth chart, this house relates to wealth. With this transit of the Sun, you will find many ways to increase your wealth. You may experience sudden financial gains. This will keep your financial situation strong.

Pisces - Increase in income

The Sun is transiting in your eleventh house. In the birth chart, this house relates to income and fulfilment of desires. With this transit of the Sun, you will have a good income. You will also find new sources of income. At the same time, whatever your desires are, they will surely be fulfilled.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of this information.)