Ravi Yoga 2026: Auspicious astrological yoga may bring relief, growth and good fortune for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, planetary combinations and yogs are often believed to influence different parts of life, from finances and career to relationships and emotional well-being. Some yogs are considered especially positive because they are linked with smoother progress, fewer obstacles and stronger chances of success in important work.

One such astrological combination is Ravi Yoga, which will form on May 19, 2026. According to astrology beliefs, this yoga is formed when the Moon stays in certain nakshatras while the Sun occupies a specific position, creating a combination considered highly favourable for beginning important tasks and making key decisions.

Why Ravi Yoga is considered auspicious

In Vedic astrology, Ravi Yoga is counted among the more powerful and beneficial yogs. Many astrologers believe work started during this period faces fewer delays and obstacles.

This Ravi Yoga will begin at 8:41 am on May 19 and continue until 5:28 am on May 20.

Astrology followers believe this period may bring fresh opportunities, emotional clarity and positive changes for certain zodiac signs. Especially in matters related to relationships, comfort, career and personal growth.

Aries

For Aries signs, this phase may bring positive developments in relationships and personal life.

People who have been struggling with marriage discussions or relationship-related stress for a long time may finally see things moving forward. Some working professionals may also fulfil their long-pending dream of buying a vehicle.

Comfort and convenience at home may increase during this period as well.

Cancer

Cancer signs may feel emotionally lighter during Ravi Yoga.

Sharing thoughts or emotional stress with someone close may bring relief and mental calmness. According to astrology predictions, starting work at a new place or beginning a new job could also prove beneficial.

Overall, Cancer natives may feel mentally stronger and more balanced than before.

Virgo

Virgo signs may slowly start seeing progress in work that had been stuck for a long time.

As pending tasks begin moving ahead, confidence levels may improve naturally. There are also chances of fulfilling a desire related to purchasing a vehicle.

Family-related problems may also start getting resolved gradually during this period.

Libra

For Libra signs, this phase may bring a sense of comfort and emotional relief.

Improvement in health could help bring mental peace as well. Astrology followers also consider this period favourable for taking relationships forward.

People in married life may receive emotional support, affection and better understanding from their partners.

Pisces

Pisces signs may finally begin finding relief from issues that have been continuing for a long time.

According to astrology beliefs, hidden truths related to rivals or opponents could come to light, helping avoid bigger problems later. Health conditions may also show improvement during this period.

Overall, astrologers believe Ravi Yoga may bring a calmer and more supportive phase for Pisces natives.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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