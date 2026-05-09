Surya Gochar 2026: Sun’s transit may bring money, gains and recognition for Aries and Cancer natives

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, the Sun is considered one of the most influential planets when it comes to confidence, recognition, authority and career growth. A Sun transit is often linked to changes in energy, reputation and financial matters, especially for signs where the planet activates important houses in the horoscope.

On May 15, 2026, the Sun will move into Taurus at 6:28 am and remain there until June 15. According to astrology predictions, this transit may bring especially favourable results for Aries and Cancer signs. For Aries, the Sun will enter the second house linked to wealth and speech, while for Cancer, it will move into the eleventh house associated with gains and achievements.

Aries: Sun transit in the wealth house

For Aries signs, the Sun will transit into the second house, which is connected to money, savings and communication. Astrology followers believe this movement may bring noticeable improvement in financial matters.

Some people could recover stuck money with less effort than expected. There are also chances of getting a new job opportunity that may improve overall income. Ongoing family or ancestral property disputes may begin settling down, bringing a sense of mental relief as well.

This period may also support carefully planned investments. People working in government-related sectors could receive appreciation or recognition for their efforts.

However, astrologers also advise Aries signs to stay mindful while speaking during this transit. Since the second house is associated with speech and the Sun is considered a fiery planet, harsh or blunt communication may create unnecessary misunderstandings if emotions are not managed properly.

Cancer: Sun transit in the house of gains

For Cancer signs, the Sun’s transit into the eleventh house is considered highly positive in astrology. Since the Sun shares a friendly relationship with Cancer’s ruling planet Moon, this movement may support financial and social growth.

Some people may receive important positive news related to money or career. New sources of income could also open up during this phase. Alongside financial gains, the transit may help improve reputation and social recognition.

People involved in politics, public work or social activities may especially notice an increase in visibility or appreciation during this time. Investments made earlier may also begin giving returns during May.

According to astrology predictions, those working with foreign companies or international organisations may experience favourable developments after the transit. Guidance from elder siblings could also prove useful during this period.

Overall, astrologers believe this Sun transit may remain largely supportive and beneficial for Cancer signs.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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