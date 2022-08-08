Raksha Bandhan 2022: Tie THIS color rakhi according to your zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tie THIS color rakhi on raksha bandhan according to your zodiac sign

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of brother-sister love. Sisters buy different types of Rakhi on this day for their brothers. According to astrology, it is more auspicious if sisters choose Rakhi according to the zodiac sign of their beloved brother. Because Rakhis with auspicious colors will definitely bring happiness, prosperity, and happiness in life. According to your zodiac sign, which color Rakhi will be auspicious on your brother's wrist, let us know.

Aries

If the zodiac sign of the brother is Aries, then it is auspicious to tie a red-colored rakhi. Through this, the health of the brother can remain good. Apply kumkum tilak and feed Malpua.

Taurus

On the special occasion of Rakshabandhan, tie silver colored or white silk rakhi to the brother. According to astrologers, by tying a rakhi of this color, the brother gets a lot of progress in his work. All his stalled work gets completed. Do sandalwood tilak and feed sweets made of milk to the brother.

Gemini

The people of the Gemini zodiac should tie Rakhi of green color or sandalwood. It is believed that by tying a Rakhi of this color, bad things become good. This also increases confidence. Apply turmeric tilak and feed sweets made of gram flour.

Cancer

If your brother's zodiac sign is Cancer, then a rakhi of cream color or pearls should be tied. By doing this, your brother gets a lot of success in the field of education. Apart from this, other problems can also get rid of. If the tilak is of sandalwood then it will be good and feed Rabri.

Leo

According to astrologers, people of the Leo zodiac should tie Rakhi in golden, pink, and orange colors. By doing this brother will get a promotion in the job. Offer juicy sweets to brother and apply Kumkum Tilak mixed with turmeric.

Virgo

Brothers of the Virgo zodiac sign should tie white or silver colored Rakhi. Brother will always be safe by tying this color Rakhi. Offer kumkum tilak to your brother by feeding Motichoor laddus.

Libra

If your brother's zodiac sign is Libra, tie a rakhi of cream and yellow color. This will increase wealth. Also, luck will be there. Feed your brother home-made sweets and do sandalwood tilak.

Scorpio

The brothers of the Scorpio zodiac should tie pink, red-colored Rakhi. This can increase the faith of the brother. Offer sweets made of jaggery to your brother and apply tilak of Kumkum.

Sagittarius

If your brother's zodiac sign is Sagittarius, then a rakhi of yellow color or sandalwood should be tied. Feed Rasgulla to brother on this day and apply turmeric and saffron tilak. This will bring success in the job and business.

Capricorn

If your brother's zodiac sign is Capricorn, then a blue-colored Rakhi should be tied. By doing this your brother will get a promotion at work. Feed Balushahi Bhai and apply saffron tilak.

Aquarius

Aquarius people should tie Rakhi made of white, sky color, and Rudraksha. This removes the problems in life and gives success soon. Feed Kalakand and apply turmeric tilak.

Pisces

If your brother is a Pisces, then red, yellow and orange-colored Rakhi can be tied. This will give success your brother. Feed milk sweets and apply turmeric tilak.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

