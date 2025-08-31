Radha Ashtami 2025: 5 zodiac signs blessed with luck, wealth and success today Radha Ashtami 2025 brings divine blessings! Know which 5 zodiac signs will receive wealth, prosperity, career growth and happiness on this auspicious day as per astrology.

New Delhi:

Devotees from all over the world come together to celebrate Radha Ashtami on 31 August 2025. Radha Ashtami marks the eighth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. This particular day is believed to have special astrological importance. Many auspicious planetary combinations come together on this day.

The Moon is positioned in Scorpio and creating a Navam Pancham Yoga with Venus. At the same time, the Sun and Mercury are conjoined in Leo, forming the Budhaditya Yoga. Along with Vasuman Yoga and Chandr-Adhi Yoga, these alignments are expected to shower blessings on a few select zodiac signs.

Aquarius: Special grace of Radha Rani

For Aquarius natives, today is especially favourable. With the blessings of Radha Rani, wealth and prosperity will increase. Investments may bring profit, and chances of foreign job opportunities are high. Financial stability will improve significantly.

Taurus: Pending tasks get completed

For Taurus, this day brings good fortune. Incomplete tasks will be finished smoothly. Business ventures will bring profit, and family life will feel harmonious. The blessings of Radha Rani would surely enhance your confidence and success.

Gemini: A lucky breakthrough

For Gemini natives, Radha Ashtami is a day of shining luck. Stalled projects will move forward, and success will follow in career and business. Financial improvements and positive news may brighten the day.

Scorpio: Success and promotion

Years of Scorpio are bound to make incredible progress. Surely, the completion of career goals will be accompanied by either a salary hike or a promotion. Business will also flourish, and marriage will be secured. Debts may also begin to ease.

Pisces: Heartfelt wishes fulfilled

The natives of Pisces today may see their cherished goals come to fruition. The blessings of Radha Rani bring opportunities for career growth and job success. This is an ideal time for fresh beginnings and positive changes.

According to zodiac beliefs, the integrated positions of the celestial bodies on this day will manifest wealth, prosperity, and success for the five zodiac signs by the grace of Goddess Radha and the Sun. May Radha Rani's blessings make life happier for everyone!