Pitru Paksha 2024: Know do's and don'ts you must follow during Shradh

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh, is 16 days in the Hindu calendar that is dedicated to honouring our ancestors. It is believed that during this time, the spirits of our departed loved ones visit earth and we must offer them prayers and offerings. This year, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 18th, 2024 and end on October 2nd, 2024. It is a sacred time for Hindus and it is essential to observe certain do's and don'ts during this period.

Do's:

Offer prayers and food to your ancestors: The main purpose of Pitru Paksha is to offer prayers and food to our ancestors. It is believed that by doing so, their souls will be at peace and they will bless us with their guidance and protection. Make sure to offer vegetarian food and water daily during this period.

Perform tarpana: Tarpana is a ritual of offering water to our ancestors while reciting their names and lineage. It is believed that by doing so, we can appease their souls and seek their blessings. It is recommended to perform tarpana at least once a day during Pitru Paksha.

Visit holy places: During Pitru Paksha, it is considered auspicious to visit holy places like temples, rivers, and shrines. This not only helps us connect with our ancestors but also purifies our souls. If possible, make a trip to the holy city of Varanasi during this time as it is believed to be the most auspicious place for performing Pitru Paksha rituals. However, it is advisable to avoid visiting Jyotirlingas during this period.

Donate food and clothes: As a gesture of respect towards our ancestors, it is advised to donate food and clothes to the needy during Pitru Paksha. This is considered a noble act and is believed to bring blessings from our ancestors.

Practice gratitude: Pitru Paksha is a time to reflect on the blessings and guidance of our ancestors. Take this time to express your gratitude towards them and thank them for their presence in your life. This will not only strengthen your bond with them but also bring peace to your mind.

Don'ts:

Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol: During Pitru Paksha, it is believed that the souls of our ancestors are present on earth and consuming non-vegetarian food might disturb them. It is advised to avoid non-vegetarian food during this period as a mark of respect towards our ancestors. It is also advised to avoid using onion and garlic during the period. Also, it is better to avoid alcohol.

Refrain from cutting hair and nails: According to Hindu beliefs, cutting hair and nails during Pitru Paksha is considered inauspicious as it may bring negative energy into the house. It is recommended to avoid these activities during this period.

Do not buy new clothes and jewellery: During Pitru Paksha, it is better to avoid buying new clothes and jewellery.

Avoid extravagant events: As Pitru Paksha is a time for remembrance and prayers, it is advised to avoid hosting or attending extravagant events like weddings, parties, or celebrations. This is a time for introspection and connecting with our ancestors, so it is best to keep the atmosphere calm and peaceful.

Refrain from arguing or fighting: During Pitru Paksha, it is believed that our ancestors are present around us and any negative energy such as arguments or fights might disturb their souls. It is important to maintain peace and harmony during this time.

Let us make the most of this auspicious period and seek blessings from our ancestors for a prosperous and peaceful future.

