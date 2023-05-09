Mercury transit in Aries: Virgo may struggle for financial stability; favourable for Pisces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mercury transit in Aries

Mercury transit in Aries: According to Vedic astrology, the planet Mercury is considered more influential. It is the factor of intelligence, reasoning ability, and good communication skills. Apart from this, Mercury also represents analytical skills, business acumen, and decision-making ability. Mercury is the fastest-rotating planet of all the planets in the Solar System and is also the lord of Gemini and Virgo. Mercury when in association with benefic planets (Jupiter, Venus, and Moon) gives auspicious results, and in association with malefic planets (Mars, Ketu, Saturn, Rahu, Sun) gives inauspicious results. Mercury will rise in Aries on the day 10th May 2023. Let us know from astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla how will the rise of Mercury in Aries affect your zodiac sign.

Aries

With the rising of Mercury in Aries, your intellectual abilities will be greatly strengthened, which will help you in taking quick decisions. There is every possibility of improving your personality. At this time you will be able to impress people with your sense of humor. Natives associated with media and banking are expected to make great monetary gains at this time. If you are planning to transform the job then you will get progress at this time. You will also get full support from your elder brother and best friends.

Taurus

For Taurus natives, this transit may give you problems related to the health of your family members or children. There may be situations where you have to leave college or have to stop your education midway or there may be a gap in your education. Your honor can be at stake. You are advised to be careful. During this time you may face big financial setbacks or you may have to face the loss of a job or failure in business.

Gemini

This transit time period will be favorable for the growth of professional life. During this, you will get success in your work. Along with this, the business deals done during this period will also prove to be good. At this time you will get money at a slow pace, but the inflow of money will remain smooth. Your love life will be normal with light nudges. But health problems like stress or mood swings may bother you.

Cancer

People at the workplace or your co-operator will try to dominate you by spoiling your fame in front of the boss and other authorities. Your intentions can be misinterpreted. Your field of work may be disorganized or you may be under stress due to excessive work. The rising lord may leave you jobless and unemployable for some time if the position of other planets is also not supportive. You may lose your position or reputation. Caution is advised.

Leo

This time will prove to be favorable for students who want to go abroad for the purpose of pursuing higher education. If you are associated with politics or are a teacher, preacher, healer, etc. then this period will prove to be fruitful for you. During this time your communication skills will be excellent and in such a situation you will be able to easily influence others with your words. It is possible that you can plan a foreign trip with your partner. During this time your financial condition will be very strong due to which you will be able to save money. You have to take care of the health of your father or any elderly member of the house like grandparents etc.

Virgo

This transit may make you struggle for financial stability. Hospital bills may increase due to the deteriorating health of you or any family member. Your co-operant at the workplace may not be supportive and may be the reason for your increasing tension. Don't take an interest in office gossip or office politics in any way as it may tarnish your image in front of the authorities. Finances should be planned very carefully, especially for business owners as you may face bankruptcy during this time if your Mercury is in a bad position in the horoscope.

Libra

During the rising of Mercury in Aries, you may be seen actively participating in auspicious functions with your marrow or you may seek refuge with a spiritual teacher yourself as Mercury is the lord of your ninth house. Business people and salaries people will have better communication skills and as a outcomes, you will see improvement in your decision-making capabilities. The determination of a person's respect in society depends on the position of Mars in the horoscope because Mars is the lord of your seventh house. However, if you handle your relationship wisely, your personal life will be normal.

Scorpio

Your efforts can take you on the path to success. People working in the medical field will see progress in their careers at this time. However, this period can prove to be a bit challenging for the business class, so you are advised to stay away from any kind of difference or dispute with the business partner as even a small debate can take the form of a legal dispute. If you are involved in a legal case, the decision may not be in your favor. During this time you have to avoid extravagance. As far as health is concerned, problems related to the lower abdomen or nervous system may trouble you.

Sagittarius

Some natives of this zodiac will either get married or enter into a relationship. At the same time, students may have to face the difficulties of distraction in their studies, but on the basis of tough work, you will get good outcomes. The natives who are ssalaried will excel in their present job. In this period, natives associated with the creative field will be seen flourishing. Those people who have their own businesses will be able to strike a new deal. Along with this, you will also be financially strong.

Capricorn

Professionally, you will make good success, but during this time you may have to face arguments or disputes with seniors, due to which your problems may increase. The occupation of the businessmen will run smoothly. Your personality can be influenced by your mother or you can see improvement in your relationship with your mother. Health-related problems can bother you, so keep getting your health checked from time to time. The financial situation will be stable but still, you have to keep an eye on your budget.

Aquarius

You may have to face difficulties with your siblings. If you want to achieve a project or get promoted soon then it is oopportunity that you may experience delay or not get it completely if Mercury is negatively located or under malefic influence in your Kundali. It may lead you towards financial troubles and you are advised not to invest your money in stocks or any other risky place during this phase. Occupational persons should be careful while making business deals as you may get cheated or may not get what was promised.

Pisces

The rising of Mercury in Aries is likely to increase your salary for Pisces natives. Along with this, you can also get promoted for your work. This transit will be good for those who do family business, they are likely to make good benefits during this period. You will also be able to save. If you want to convert your relationship with your partner into marriage, then you can introduce them to your family during this time. This period will be financially fruitful and your wealth will also increase. At this time you can buy a house, land, or vehicle.

