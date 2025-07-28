Mars transit in Virgo on 28 July 2025: Love trouble for Taurus and Pisces? Mars moves into Virgo on 28 July 2025, bringing possible love troubles for Taurus and Pisces. See what astrologers are warning about this intense Mangal Gochar.

In a powerful astrological shift, Mars—the planet associated with aggression, energy, and conflict—will transit into Virgo late on the night of 28 July. While Mars is often viewed as a planet of strength, in Vedic astrology it is also feared for its fiery temperament and potential to trigger disruptions, especially when its placement in one’s birth chart is unfavourable. As the red planet moves into Virgo, its influence could bring turbulence for some zodiac signs, particularly in matters of love and marriage.

Astrologers caution that this transit could be especially intense for two signs: Taurus and Pisces. These signs may experience misunderstandings, emotional distance, and relationship strain. If not handled with care, the weeks following the transit could test their loyalty, communication, and patience in romantic and marital bonds.

Taurus: Misunderstandings and outside interference in love

For Taurus natives, Mars will occupy the fifth house—the house of love and romance. This placement may stir confusion, miscommunication, or even jealousy between partners. Outside interference could become a source of conflict, leading to emotional distance or even breakups. Taurus individuals are advised to remain honest, calm, and loyal in their relationships, as their partners may be more prone to suspicion during this time.

Pisces: Tension in marriage, delays in wedding plans

Pisces natives may feel the pressure more intensely, as Mars transits their seventh house—the house that governs marriage and partnerships. This can create clashes with spouses or in-laws and bring instability in marital life. Unmarried Pisceans might face delays in marriage proposals or arrangements, while some could experience setbacks in existing relationships. Maintaining harmony and avoiding confrontational discussions, especially with a partner’s family, will be key during this transit.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify the authenticity of any such information.)

