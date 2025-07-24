Mars transit in Virgo 2025: 4 zodiac signs that will feel the biggest shift Mars moves into Virgo on July 28, 2025—bringing action, energy, and breakthroughs. These 4 zodiac signs could experience major shifts in their career, health, and confidence.

In a powerful astrological shift, Mars—the planet of courage, action and leadership—will enter Virgo on 28 July 2025. This Mars transit (Mangal Gochar) is expected to bring a wave of energy and momentum for many. Known in Vedic astrology for igniting ambition and sharpening decision-making, Mars’ move into Virgo may trigger favourable developments in careers, health, and personal confidence.

While every zodiac sign may feel some impact, astrologers suggest that a select few signs stand to gain the most during this phase. From winning career opportunities to improved vitality and financial growth, this transit could prove transformational. Let’s take a closer look at the four zodiac signs likely to benefit the most from this Mars shift.

Mangal Gochar 2025: Mars brings big changes for 4 signs

1. Aries

As the ruler of Aries, Mars’ transit will bring a surge of energy and confidence. You’re likely to make bold career decisions with clarity and courage. Aries natives will find themselves overpowering rivals and standing strong in competitive settings. There may also be financial gains through maternal relatives. Those recovering from a long-standing illness could feel relief, while students are set to perform well in academics and competitive exams.

2. Cancer

Mars will move into the third house from your sign, a placement considered auspicious. This period enhances your communication and influence at work. Business owners may finally complete long-pending projects. You’ll also become more health-conscious, with many adopting yoga or fitness routines. August may bring a favourable transfer or relocation. Expect visits from guests and opportunities to create joyful home memories.

3. Scorpio

Mars, your ruling planet, will sit in your eleventh house of gains during this transit. This placement is financially rewarding. You may witness a rise in status, salary, or both. The workplace environment aligns with your aspirations, and seniors will likely acknowledge your hard work. Your savings will grow steadily, and those involved in international business or ventures may enjoy notable success.

4. Sagittarius

Mars transits through your tenth house, a house it activates positively. Sagittarius natives could turn losses into wins during this time. A long-awaited career breakthrough or job placement may finally arrive. Promotions and leadership opportunities are on the horizon. Family life will see harmony, and you’ll feel physically energised. Overall, this is a time to celebrate growth—both professionally and personally.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy or authenticity of any of the information.)