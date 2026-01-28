Mangal Gochar 2026: Mars’ entry into Saturn’s sign may bring a tough phase for these 3 zodiac signs Mars will transit into Aquarius on February 23, 2026, entering Saturn’s sign. Astrologers say this shift may bring added pressure, delays, and emotional strain for some zodiac signs. Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius may need to move cautiously during this phase.

Mars is the ruling planet of the year 2026 and is currently placed in Capricorn. In a few days, it will move into Aquarius, a shift that astrologers see as an important planetary transit. Mars represents energy, courage, drive, and action. When it works positively, it brings confidence and fearlessness. Saturn, on the other hand, is known as the strict taskmaster, delivering results strictly based on one’s actions.

The issue is that Mars and Saturn do not share a friendly equation. So when Mars enters Saturn’s sign, Aquarius, things can feel heavier than usual. For some zodiac signs, this shift may bring delays, tension, or emotional pressure.

Date and time of Mars’ transit into Aquarius

According to astrologers, Mars will enter Aquarius on February 23, 2026, at 11:33 am. This transit will influence all zodiac signs in different ways. While some may feel energised, others may need to slow down and stay alert.

Taurus, Scorpio and Aquarius may face challenges due to Mars’ transit

Taurus may face work pressure and financial strain

For Taurus, this Mars transit could feel demanding. Mars will move through the tenth house, which may lead to increased expenses and dissatisfaction at work. Differences of opinion at home are possible, adding to mental stress.

Astrologers advise being careful with money matters. Avoid borrowing and drive cautiously. Professionally, there may be a sense of disappointment, with progress feeling slower than expected.

Scorpio may feel emotional tension and mental stress

For Scorpio, Mars will transit the fourth house, which can disturb emotional balance. Relationship tensions may rise, and unresolved issues from the past could resurface. Small matters may trigger irritation or anxiety.

It is advised to stay cautious and avoid sharing important information with rivals. Students and those preparing for competitive exams may feel pressure related to studies. There is also a chance of receiving unpleasant news from friends.

Aquarius may experience delays and added responsibility

Aquarius could feel this transit more strongly. Mars will move through the first house, or ascendant. Since Aquarius is ruled by Saturn, and Mars and Saturn are not friendly planets, this period may feel heavy and demanding.

Obstacles may appear in the path of progress. Big decisions should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. In relationships, haste or show-off behaviour can create problems. Students may need to put in extra effort to achieve good results. Astrologers also suggest taking time to care for and support parents.

