Makar Sankranti 2026: These zodiac signs will get Saturn and Sun’s special blessings

The festival of Makar Sankranti is considered a symbol of the divine union of the Sun and Saturn. On this day, the Sun God enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which is ruled by his son, Saturn. As soon as the Sun transits into this sign, auspicious and propitious activities resume.

This year, Makar Sankranti is being observed on January 14, 2026. According to astrology, this year's transit of the Sun into Capricorn will be very special for Saturn's favourite zodiac signs. Let's find out which signs these are.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Zodiac signs poised for prosperity

Libra zodiac sign predictions this Makar Sankranti

Libra is considered a favourite sign of Saturn, and Saturn is exalted in this sign. According to astrology, the fortunes of Libra natives are going to shine from Makar Sankranti onwards. People of this sign will receive the special blessings of the Sun God.



This will bring immense good fortune to them. Their financial situation will become much stronger. They will achieve success in whatever they undertake. There is a strong possibility of sudden and significant financial gains.

Capricorn zodiac sign predictions on Makar Sankranti 2026

Makar Sankranti will also be special for Capricorn natives. This is also considered a favourite sign of Saturn, and the Sun God is about to enter this sign. Therefore, good days will begin for people of this sign. There will be a tremendous improvement in their financial situation. They will earn great profits in their jobs and businesses. Their sources of income will increase.

Aquarius zodiac sign predictions this Makar Sankranti

Aquarius is considered Saturn's most beloved sign, and people of this sign are going to receive the special blessings of the Sun God. As soon as they receive the Sun's grace, their golden period will begin. Avenues for financial gain will open up. Sources of income will increase. They will achieve great success in the field of education. The dream of getting a job abroad may come true. Their business will grow rapidly. They will achieve great success in partnership ventures.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of this information.)

