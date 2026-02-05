Chandra Grahan 2026: First lunar eclipse may bring negative effects for these 4 zodiac signs The first Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) of 2026 is considered astrologically sensitive, as it occurs in the Leo zodiac sign under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra. According to astrology, this eclipse may bring challenges related to health, finances, relationships, and mental stress for a few zodiac signs.

The first lunar eclipse of the year will occur on the day of Falgun Purnima, i.e. Holika Dahan. The eclipse will begin on March 3, 2026, at 2:16 pm and will end at 7:52 pm. This eclipse will be visible in India, due to which its Sutak period will be valid. The Sutak period of the eclipse will last from 9:39 am to 6:46 pm on March 3.

According to Acharya Suresh Sharma, this lunar eclipse will occur in Purva Phalguni Nakshatra in the Leo (Singh) zodiac sign. Therefore, it may prove to be especially troublesome for Leo natives and those born under the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra. For this reason, Leo natives are advised to perform donations, chanting (jap), and recitation (path). Let us tell you about the other three zodiac signs which will receive bad effects from the lunar eclipse.

Cancer (Kark)

Cancer natives may suffer financial losses. Expenses will rise, and the number of journeys may increase.

Leo (Singh)

Due to the lunar eclipse occurring in Leo, natives may face physical discomfort, risk of injury, and financial problems.

Virgo (Kanya)

Virgo natives may have to face difficulties, obstacles in work, and financial loss.

Scorpio (Vrishchik)

Scorpio natives may face physical discomfort, mental stress, unnecessary fear, and conflict-related situations.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

