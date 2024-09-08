Horoscope Today, September 9: Two-fold increase in business for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, September 9: Know all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 9, 2024: Today is the Shashthi date of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Monday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 9:54 pm tonight. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 12:32 pm tonight. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 6:04 pm today. Apart from this, today is Surya Shashthi Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 9, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

1. Aries

Today is going to be favorable for you. Some important household work will be completed today. Keep your behavior positive. You can also think about the plans made for the future today. You will also get help in achieving your objectives. You will recognize the role of your family, friends, and spouse in life. Today there will be restraint and patience in your nature, due to which you will easily find a solution to all your problems. You may have to go on a trip for some family work.

2. Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will be beneficial for business. You may get some better opportunities related to investment. New ideas will keep coming to you. Today is a very good day for planning and making decisions. Today, keep your full attention on your responsibilities. Try to complete every task with enthusiasm. Your efforts may soon bear fruit. Today your luck will support you. There are chances of the unemployed getting employment. Today you will talk with an open mind. Also, you will try to understand the problems of others.

3. Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today your mind will be engaged in doing new work. There are chances of a two-fold increase in business. Today do your work with full caution, as well as help others in every possible way. Financial conditions will be normal. Today will be a good day for lovemates. You will get love and support from your spouse. Today will be a good day for students. You can buy some new electronic goods today. Avoid getting into unnecessary disputes today.

4. Cancer

Today is going to be a good day. Keep your thinking positive today. Today you can make up your mind to switch jobs. You can get good options for this. Today you will be successful in settling old work in the office. Today you can give your favorite gift to your upset partner to pacify him. Take any decision carefully. You should avoid hurrying in any work today.

5. Leo

Today will be a good day. Whoever you meet today will be impressed by you. You will get support from family in the field of business. Maintain control over your speech at the workplace. There can be a dilemma in your mind regarding your career, but it will be solved soon. Your health will be better than before, eat dry food. You can plan to go out with the children. Today you will get relief from the ongoing disputes in married life. Control your expenses, otherwise, you may face problems.

6. Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you should get out of the world of home and office and enjoy nature. Today is also a good day to complete your unfinished work. Your financial condition will also improve. Your self-confidence will prove to be the key to success for you. You will have to work with a little patience to get government work done. If students want to be admission in a new coaching institute, then today is a favorable day. Today you will feel proud of the success of your children. Family life will be good.

7. Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind. There may be a change in the plan you have made. There will be a desire to do something new in business. Work with the mind instead of the heart. Financial gain in business will get rid of debt. Chances of promotion are being made in the office today. Today you can go to a relative's wedding with family members. People associated with music can get good job offers today.

8. Scorpio

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today will be a good day for investing in property. The advice of elders will prove beneficial for you. There is a possibility of monetary gains. You will also be inclined towards social welfare. Enemies will try to defeat you, but will not be able to stand in front of you. Employed people will get special success. They will get the support of a senior officer in the office. Businessmen will get new sources of income. Today you can suddenly get a call from an old friend.

9. Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your inclination will be more towards spirituality. You can go on a religious trip. Your interest in political work will increase. Today your respect will increase among the neighbors. You will be successful in competitive exams. Today is a good day for science students. You will find it easy in business with the support of your father. Lovemates are likely to get engaged today. Special attention needs to be paid to food and lifestyle.

10. Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, senior officials at the workplace will appreciate your work. There are chances of an increment in your salary, due to which today will be a good day for you. Maintain good behavior towards your seniors. Today is also going to be a favorable day for students. The effect of your good performance will be visible in your career. Today there are chances of profit in your business. With the money gained, you can complete your pending work.

11. Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will contribute to social work. You will achieve success as expected in the workplace. Today you can meet your best friend. You will discuss something with your spouse in family matters. Avoid traveling far today, this decision will be good to give relief to your health. Wait for the right time to invest in business. Today is a good day for those preparing for government exams.

12. Pisces

Today will be an exciting day for you. Today you will do any auspicious work and also do auspicious work. There will be concerns about the careers of children. You can enjoy the weather outside with friends. The whole day will be full of fun. The boss can praise you for your work in the government office. You may also get a promotion. Today you will get a chance to connect with new people. Which will benefit you in the future.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, September 9: Gemini needs to control anger and resentment; know about other zodiac signs