Horoscope Today, September 8: Gemini needs to control anger and resentment; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, September 8, 2024: Today is the fifth day of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Panchami Tithi will last till 7:59 pm today. Indra Yoga will last till 12:05 tonight. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 3:31 pm today. Apart from this, today is the festival of Rishi Panchami. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 8 September 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. The change brought in your personality and nature today will be excellent. You will also get special respect from social and family members. Due to the arrival of some important person in the house, there will be positive discussions on a particular issue. Keep your plans and activities secret today. Support and guidance of experienced people will be helpful for you. There will be tension due to increase in workload in the job. So systematically prioritise your tasks.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not expect any improvement in business functioning today. This time is good for collecting pending payments and strengthening financial conditions. Today, working people can get important information from a senior official over phone. Today you will have a pleasant time with your family members and there will be a lively and pleasant atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of guests. Whatever work you start, it will be completed easily. Today you should avoid lending money to anyone without thinking.

Gemini

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today is a time of achievement. Today you will devote all your hard work and energy towards your work. Today you have to keep in mind that situations like fighting with a businessman may arise. In this, it is important to control your anger and resentment. Today there will be full support from spouse and family members. And mutual relations will also remain cordial. There will be improvement in business work. The support of staff and employees will remain. Relations with higher officials in the office will become stronger.

Cancer

Today you are going to start a day full of happiness. You will have to rush around a bit regarding family matters. Your respect and honour will also increase due to your contribution in activities today. Your personal work will also be completed smoothly to a great extent today. If you face any problem today, you will get proper help from your friends. Today you should avoid getting into unnecessary trouble with anyone. You can also ask for help from a friend to complete your work. Today your health will remain fine.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, interacting too much with an unknown person can harm you. Do not share any special thing about you with anyone today. Sometimes being too self-centered and having a sense of ego can cause some tension in mutual relationships. Today, any decision taken carefully with the advice of mother will prove beneficial in the near future. Your faith in religious activities and spiritual activities will also remain intact.

Virgo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, there will be a positive change in your personality and being more conscious about your lifestyle will become the center of attraction among others. Today is the right time to complete any pending work. Before implementing any plan, take advice from family members. You may make a mistake regarding transaction matters. If you are thinking of a trip today, then take care of your luggage. Being active on social media today will be beneficial for you. You will participate enthusiastically in the country's politics. Today parents will be successful in fulfilling any wish of their children.

Libra

Today, your day has brought happy moments. Today, you will make a new plan to set your goal, the plan will prove to be effective in the future. Today, laziness and lethargy will dominate due to minor health-related problems, which may affect your functioning. To remain positive, it will be good if you stay in touch with good literature and family members. Today your focus will be on new work. It will also yield positive results. You will decide to go on a religious journey. You will get proper employment opportunities.

Scorpio

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Students of this zodiac sign will get full support from their teachers. Today, you will recognize your hidden talent and use it in creative work. This will give you mental strength. Today, most of the day will be spent with family members, everyone will feel happy. Today you will get good news from your spouse, which will keep you happy throughout the day. New sources of income will be created. Your financial aspect will become strong. You will take advice from your close friend to complete some work.

Saggitarius

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, before doing any work, getting information related to it will bring more success. You will recognize your talent and maintain your daily routine and work order with full energy. Today, keep in mind that some people will try to take unfair advantage of your simple nature. Do not share your plans and activities with anyone today.

Capricorn

Today, your day is going to bring new changes. People working today will have to work very hard to complete any of their projects. Today there will be bitter and sweet arguments with your spouse. Due to which relationships will become more close. Today, we will use our time properly and will have the urge to do every work with dedication. You will also get good results. Today you will get a chance to meet some old friends, for which you were waiting for a long time. You will have to travel in connection with work, the journey will be beneficial.

Aquarius

Today, your day will be full of confidence. The family atmosphere will remain better. Your family members will continue to support you in your work. You will get benefit from hard work in business. Today, the power of a friend associated with the political field will prove useful for you. There will also be discussions on beneficial points with him. Cooperating with social workers will increase your respect. Today, you need to work harder to achieve your target. Work very seriously in the office. You should keep your thinking and behaviour balanced.

Pisces

Today will be a special day for you. Your family relationships will become stronger. Happiness will increase in the lives of newlyweds. If you try to understand your life from a positive perspective today, the ongoing misunderstandings will be resolved. Your increasing faith in religion and spirituality will give you peace and mental happiness. There will also be discussion on some special issue. Circumstances will improve with your positive thinking. The good environment of the office will make you happy, you will remain engaged in work. New paths will open to move forward in life.