Horoscope Today, September 4: Leo needs to be cautious in business today; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope for September 5, 2024: Today is Thursday, the second day of the waxing phase of the Bhadrapada month. The second day (Dwitiya Tithi) will last until 12:22 PM today, after which the third day (Tritiya Tithi) will begin. A favourable yoga (auspicious time) will last until 9:08 PM tonight. Additionally, the Hasta Nakshatra will last all day and night, ending at 9:25 AM tomorrow. Let's find out how September 5, 2024, will be for you and what remedies can make your day better. Also, learn about your lucky number and colour for the day.

Aries

Today will be favourable for you. Elderly family members will be inclined towards religious activities. You might go to a restaurant with friends, where the atmosphere will be joyful. However, your mood at the office might get upset over something; try to stay calm. Law students will find new topics interesting. Your social media following will increase, bringing you much encouragement. A marriage proposal might be finalised, and you will start preparing for the wedding soon. Overall, you'll be fit and have a good day.

Taurus

Today will be excellent. Any ongoing disputes in your marital relationship will be resolved, bringing sweetness to your relationship. Construction business owners will complete their ongoing projects today. Avoid fast food today to maintain good health. Politicians of this sign might plan a ceremony for social welfare. You will receive happiness from your son. Teachers will clarify students' doubts. Your love mate will gift you something useful, keeping a smile on your face all day.

Gemini

Today will be wonderful. You will have a great time with your siblings. Maintain good relations with your neighbours. The day will be beneficial for professors. Those who have recently joined a dance academy will learn with enthusiasm, and you'll soon get an opportunity to advance. Businesspeople will sign deals today that will prove beneficial and bring progress. Close relatives might seek your help, and you will assist them as much as possible. Parents might think about their children's bright future. Your married life will be excellent, and you might organise a religious ceremony at home.

Cancer

Today will be an average day. Your work at the office will be appreciated. You will succeed in preparing for competitive exams; keep up with your practice. Women of this sign wanting to start their own business have good prospects today. You will not give up easily on difficult tasks, and you are very close to success. Avoid spicy food to maintain good health. Misunderstandings with your spouse will be resolved, and love mates will start their relationship afresh. New sources of income will be found in business, strengthening your financial position.

Leo

Today will be a great day. Be cautious in business today; carefully think before moving forward. You will succeed in your planned tasks. People of this sign should not trust others too much. Your health will be fit today. You will get good results in competitive exams. Your business will continue to grow, and you will gain full benefits from new plans. Your income and expenses will balance, and if you've applied for a loan, it will be approved. You will go shopping for household essentials with your spouse.

Virgo

Today will be happy. You will receive the good news that will keep you excited all day. You might have a party with friends at the office. Your married life will be happy. Your thoughts might be more intense today. Hardware business owners will have a profitable day. Your love mate will surprise you, bringing more sweetness to your relationship. Students will complete their pending work with the help of classmates. Plans to advance in your career will be successful today. If you're considering changing jobs, today is a good day. There's a possibility of success in interviews.

Libra

Today will be mixed. Students preparing for competitive exams will succeed in reaching their goals. If you're involved in social work, you might be honoured today. Those troubled with eye problems will see a good doctor. You might receive good news from your children. Cloth merchants will find their business favourable and will have opportunities for profit. Your married life will be filled with happiness. Love mates will resolve misunderstandings. You will make plans to expand your business. Money that has been stuck for a while might suddenly come back to you today.

Scorpio

Today will be excellent. You will be inclined towards religious activities and will enjoy helping others. If you've borrowed money from someone, you will be able to repay it soon. There will be an increase in satisfaction and happiness in your married life. If you own a shop, your sales will increase. Personal responsibilities might increase, so be prepared for any situation. Your health might fluctuate today, so include seasonal fruits in your daily routine for better health.

Sagittarius

Today will be a mixed day. Before making any decisions, be sure to take advice from family members. You will be more eager to complete tasks today. Your health will be good, and you'll feel energetic. Government employees might receive good news regarding promotions soon. Friends will support you at every step, and you can share your thoughts with them today. Keep a low profile at the office. Your married life will be peaceful. Lovemates might go out for dinner at a restaurant. Your financial situation will improve today.

Capricorn

Today will be wonderful. Unemployed people might find job opportunities. You will succeed in all your pending tasks. Students will take an interest in their studies and understand their responsibilities well. Starting a new business will be fruitful for you. The financial situation of people of this sign will improve. Avoid eating oily food as it might affect your health. You will be able to get others to complete your tasks at work. Handle your marital relationship with care. Maintain harmony with family members. Today is a very good day to start a new business.

Aquarius

Today will be excellent. You might receive an important call from a friend while heading to work, providing you with valuable information. You will try to live your life better. You might finalize the decision to buy a property you saw some time ago, but consult with your family members first. You will complete all your activities today. Your marital relationship will deepen. Your self-confidence will increase today, and you will find relief from health-related issues. Your luck will improve, and you will score well in exams.

Pisces

Today will be an average day. If you are pursuing a technical course, you might get a good job. You will be busy with work at the office today, so try to spend some time with your family as well. If you have promised a friend to help with their work, you will fulfil it today. Your married life will be filled with happiness, and any misunderstandings will be resolved. The idea of a trip might excite you today. To maintain good health, avoid fried foods and include seasonal vegetables in your diet.