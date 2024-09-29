Horoscope Today, September 30: Aries to have strong finances; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, September 29: Know other zodiac signs: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 30, 2024: Today is Trayodashi Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Monday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 7:07 pm today. Today, the Shradh of those on Trayodashi Tithi will be performed. There will be auspicious yoga till 1:18 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day today, there will be Purvaphalguni Nakshatra till 9:16 am tomorrow. Apart from this, the Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 30, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. Students of this zodiac will get the full support of their teachers. Today you will recognize your hidden talent and put it into creative work. This will give you mental strength. Today, most of the day will be spent with family members, everyone will feel happy. Today you will get good news from your spouse, which will keep you happy throughout the day. New sources of income will be created. Your financial side will become strong. You will take advice from your close friend to do some work.

Taurus

Today your day will be fine. The family environment will remain better. You will have the support of family members in your work. Hard work will benefit in business. Today the power of a friend associated with the political field will prove to be effective for you. There will also be discussions on beneficial points with him. Supporting social workers will increase your respect. Today you need to work harder to achieve your target. Work very seriously in the office. You should keep your thinking and behavior balanced.

Gemini

Today your day has brought happy moments. Today you will make a new plan to set your goal, the plan will prove to be effective in the future. Today, due to mild health problems, laziness and sluggishness will dominate. Which can affect your working style. To remain positive, it will be good if you stay in touch with good literature and family people. Today your focus will be on new work. You will also get positive results from it. You will make up your mind to go on a religious journey. You will get proper employment opportunities.

Cancer

Today is going to bring new changes for you. Today, people working in jobs will have to work very hard to complete any of their projects. Today there will be sweet and sour banter with your spouse. Due to this, there will be more closeness in the relationship. Today you will use the time properly and there will be a desire to do every work diligently. You will also get good results. Today you will get a chance to meet some old friends, which you have been waiting for a long time. You will have to travel in connection with work, the journey will be beneficial.

Leo

Today you are going to start a day full of happiness. You will have to run around a bit regarding family matters. Your contribution to the activities today will also increase your respect. Your work will also be completed smoothly to a great extent today. If there is any problem today, you will also get proper help from friends. Today you should avoid getting into unnecessary conflict with anyone. You can also ask a friend for help to complete your work. Your health will remain good today.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Your family relationships will be strengthened. Happiness will increase in the lives of newly married people. If you try to understand your life from a positive perspective today, then the ongoing misunderstandings will be resolved. Your increasing faith in religion and spirituality will give you peace and mental happiness. There will also be discussion on a particular issue. Your positive thinking will make the circumstances good. The good atmosphere of the office will make you happy, you will be able to focus on work. New paths will open to move forward in life.

Libra

Today, new changes will come in the careers of students, which will be beneficial for their future. Your health will be good. Today you will have a great time with your loved ones. Interest in household chores will remain and entertainment-related plans can also be made to feel relaxed. You will have a special contribution to maintaining the family system. Some people will prove to be very helpful for you in business, you will get a chance to work with another company.

Scorpio

Today will be a normal day for you. Today you will be a little busy in office work. You will feel a little tired, pay special attention to your food. Today the advice and help of a political and experienced person will give a new direction to your business. The financial situation will remain normal today. Do not involve any outsider in your work today. Today you should avoid ignoring some special matters of the family. Lovemate, today you will go to watch a movie. There are chances of buying property.

Sagittarius

Today you will get benefit in some special work. Your relationship with your parents will improve. Your life partner will be impressed by your words, and will also help you in your work. Today you can see a state of confusion and anger in your nature, due to which family members will also be worried. Today you will remain worried about the health of a senior member of the house. You will get the responsibility of some new work in the office, which you will also complete successfully.

Capricorn

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you will feel stress-free to a great extent. Today is the time to be very organized. Today you will take care that no one is hurt by your words. You will take care of your important things yourself. Today, due to personal reasons, you will not be able to pay much attention to business. But the cooperation of employees will also keep you stress-free. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and you will spend some time in a temple.

Aquarius

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. Today will be a great day for lovemates. Today there are chances of achievements in business related to media and communication. You will make full use of this appropriate time. You will try to make relations with business parties sweet. Do not interfere much in family matters today. This will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant and peaceful. Today you will spend some time with the elders and senior members of the house, imbibing their experiences will make you aware of some positive aspects of life.

Pisces

Today your day will be favorable for you. There will be a festive atmosphere due to the arrival of close relatives at home. There will be an exchange of many types of ideas. Today, after a long time, close relatives will arrive at home, and sharing mutual ideas will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Today, taking an interest in the activities of children and helping them will increase their confidence.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

