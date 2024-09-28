Horoscope Today, September 29: Partnership proposal for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, September 29: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 29, 2024: Today is the Udaya date of Ashwin Krishna Paksha Dwadashi and Sunday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 4:48 pm today. Today the Shradh of those on Dwadashi Tithi will be performed. Sadhy Yoga will remain till 12:27 pm tonight. Also, after crossing the whole day and night today, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 6:19 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 29, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for employed people, they will get some big good news related to work. Today, instead of getting angry, solve the problem peacefully, because mutual harmony is very important in maintaining proper arrangement of the house. Today, under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. Your happy behavior will impress everyone. You will make a program to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today, you will have a happy time meeting close people and doing entertainment-related activities.

Taurus

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Today, happiness will increase due to mutual harmony in your married life. Today you will get the support of family members, which will also solve the problem. Today you will be fit and healthy. Today people will be impressed by your art of working. Today you will have a good time with your loved ones. Students of this zodiac will be serious about their studies and careers, soon success will kiss your feet. Today you may get a chance to help people at the social level.

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today you will think of new ways to complete a task. Today there is a need to make changes in business activities according to the time. Also, you will maintain discipline on employees and staff. Today your financial condition will be strong. There are chances of getting the pleasure of a new vehicle. Today you will be happy to get full support from your spouse. Today, students will be seen studying diligently due to the support of parents.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day. Today, your busyness will increase due to starting the stalled plans in business. Today, if lovemates go on a long drive, they will get a chance to know each other more. Today, official travel will help in your progress. Marital relations will be pleasant and full of happiness. Today there will be an inclination towards the field of art and literature. Do not be careless about your health due to busyness and keep a systematic routine and pay attention to your health. Instead of being happy with your praises, pay more attention to work. Activities will continue smoothly in the workplace.

Leo

Today is going to be favorable for you. Your excellent working system will bring favorable results in the workplace. You will be successful. A partnership proposal can also come. Relationships with lovemate will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. Your work will be completed with the help of a close friend. You will be excited about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. There will be an organized and happy atmosphere at home. Do take some time for yourself too.

Virgo

Today will bring good results for you. Today you will get to have a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get some relief from ongoing health problems and you will feel energetic and positive. Self-introspection is also necessary to keep your personality organized. New sources of your income will be created, your financial side will be strong. Today, after getting favorable results, you will feel full of energy and peace inside you. Today you will get the support of your spouse in project work, which will also prove to be helpful for success in the future. Today some such ideas can come which will be tremendous. Today, it is important to have patience and restraint in case of any adverse situation.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you do today, it will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. Someone will give you suggestions to expand your business today. Your reputation in society will increase. Elders will be happy with your behavior, people will praise you. Do not let any kind of depressing thoughts come to your mind. Keep your behavior simple. Happiness and prosperity will increase.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. Positive energy will remain around you. People will be happy with your behavior. Pay more attention to your work than social work because any important decision taken today is going to prove beneficial for you shortly. You will consider doing a partnership with a big business group. Today you are going to get more money than expected. Today people will appreciate your creativity. There will be an increase in happiness in married life and health will improve.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be full of joy. Today students are likely to get some good news related to their career. Today something new can come in everyday life. Children of this zodiac will get praise from their teachers. By maintaining the dignity of relationships, there will be happiness and peace in the family as well. Elders can meet their childhood friends. They will discuss their old memories among themselves. Today the problems going on in financial matters will be solved with the help of a friend.

Capricorn

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your close relatives. Exchanging gifts today will bring sweetness to relationships. Spend some time at a secluded place in search of mental comfort and peace. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. You will also get the support of your Guru in your career. You will move forward in life. Today your confidence will help in completing the work. To keep your health better, you will adopt a yoga routine, and along with that, you should stay away from negative things. Today you can focus on reading spiritual books.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a normal day for you. There are chances of going on a journey, the journey will be pleasant for you. You will make special efforts to fulfill the needs related to the comforts of the house. Today you will be alert about the future. Today there will be more workload in the office. Today government servants can get information about some office-related changes. Today you will think about your strengths and weaknesses in your free time. You will get the support of old friends. You will spend some time with old friends, and your old memories will be refreshed.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your business will remain normal. Today there will be sweet banter between the newly married couple, this will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People who are employed need to work a little harder to complete their work today. Today there will be some problems related to children, but instead of getting angry at this time, try to solve the situations with patience. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will be successful at work today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)