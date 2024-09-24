Horoscope Today, September 25: Leo should avoid money transactions today; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 25: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 25, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Ashtami of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 12:11 pm today. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Ashtami Tithi. Variyaan Yoga will last till 12.18 pm tonight. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 10.24 pm tonight. Along with this, the Jivitputrika fast will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 24 September 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today you will benefit from some special work. Your relations with your siblings will improve. Your spouse will be impressed by your words. The day will be good for business matters. Due to mutual coordination between family members, there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Relatives may also arrive at home. Today some new work will come your way, for which you will also meet some people. Receiving some good news by this evening will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you can make a new plan to set your goal. Due to overconfidence and haste, you cause harm to yourself. If you positively use these qualities of yours, you can achieve good results. Maintain cordial relations with neighbours. The situation at home will also be favourable. Today your journey will be auspicious.

Gemini:

Today you may have to rush a little regarding family matters. Today you will have a happy time with family and relatives. Your speaking tone impresses others. And today, with these qualities, you will be able to achieve success in financial and business matters. You can think about some new work. You are expected to benefit from new relationships. Your work will be stable.

Cancer:

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today there will be better coordination with everyone in the office. Sudden financial gain from new sources will balance your financial situation. Today you will get relief from the tiring routine that has been going on for some time. Your social circle will increase if any positive things related to your personality are revealed to people. Also, some government matters can be resolved today. Today will be a favourable day for your loved one. You will get full results of your hard work done in the right direction.

Leo:

Today is going to be a great day for you. You should avoid money transactions today. Today will be a mixed day for people associated with the field of music. Any personal problem will affect your sleep and peace. Therefore, find a solution to the cause of stress. Today is the right time to resolve any business-related government matter. So pay serious attention to this. If you are troubled by your back pain problem for a few days, then you will get relief from it. Today you should avoid paying attention to any old things.

Virgo:

Today any of your planned work will be completed. There will be a new change in the career of students of this zodiac sign, which will be beneficial for their future. Don't trust anyone and keep your own decisions above all else. Spending more than your budget will cause financial problems. Today, maintaining transparency in partnership business will keep relations good. Today you may suddenly have to go out for some work. Your health will remain better today. All will be well with you.

Libra:

Today family relationships will be strong. By doing a little hard work you will easily achieve your objectives. You will make contact with some special people and there will be a change in your thinking style. Being aware and focused on your work will also improve your financial condition. You will also contribute to solving the problems of a close relative. The economic situation may improve significantly. Today is a better day in terms of business work. Overall, today will be a better day. Your hard work will bear fruit.

Scorpio:

Today you may be busy with office work. Today your financial aspect may be a little weak. You should try to control your expenses. By arranging your daily activities systematically, you will also find time for your tasks. Despite being busy, you should also keep in touch with your relatives and friends. This will also provide relief from the worries and problems that have been going on for some time. The elders of the house will go for a walk in the park in the evening. Today circumstances will be favorable for you.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will get opportunities for sudden financial gain. Other people will be impressed by your work. It would be better not to get involved in disputes and debates with anyone today. Do not give space to negative thoughts inside you. New avenues of progress will open for you. Trust will also increase along with sweetness in the family. Everyone will be ready to help each other. You will feel better in terms of health.

Capricorn:

Today your marital relationship will be full of sweetness. Your activity in the social sector will increase. You may get positive results in some work. Today, the ongoing grievances in relationships will be resolved. The blessings and good wishes of any well-wisher will prove to be a boon for you. A program to visit some entertainment venues may be made. Do not share your secrets while conversing, otherwise you may get into trouble. You will feel refreshed in terms of health. Your material comforts will increase. Salute your Guru, new paths to success will open.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will spend happy moments with family members. Your financial aspect will remain strong. Today you will maintain cordial relations with close friends and relatives. In case of any problem, it would be appropriate to take advice from senior members of the family. It is important to keep your budget in mind while spending today. Don't let your morale fall in any adverse situation. You will get new ideas to earn money, which you will also pay attention to. Today there will be happiness and peace in your home.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a normal day for you. You need to keep your thinking and behaviour balanced. Your married life will be full of sweetness. Today will be a day with mixed effects. But still, you will be able to achieve any difficult task through your hard work. If you are thinking of buying something special for your home today, then this is the best time. There will also be interest in spiritual and religious activities. The situation will be fine in business. You will complete your work well. All your problems will go away.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)