Horoscope today, September 23, 2025: Love, career, money guidance and your lucky number Your sign-wise guide for September 23, 2025 is here—clear, caring and practical. See lucky colour, lucky number and Navratri day 2 tips to invite peace and progress.

Today marks the second day of the Ashwin Shukla Paksha. The Dwitiya Tithi will continue until 4:52 am tomorrow. This is also the second day of Navratri, dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess symbolising devotion and penance.

Auspicious timings today include Brahma Yoga until 8:23 pm, and Dwipushkar Yoga from 1:40 pm until 4:51 am the next morning. The day begins with Hasta Nakshatra, effective until 1:40 pm.

Aries horoscope today

You will feel refreshed and energetic today. Your honesty and hard work will be appreciated, inspiring those around you. Long-pending money matters may finally get resolved. Women at home are likely to finish their chores early, leaving time for leisure with friends. Children will receive blessings from elders.

Tip: Offer prayers to Maa Brahmacharini.

Lucky colour: Maroon | Lucky number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

A promising day lies ahead. Social connections, especially through online platforms, may lead you towards meaningful contributions. Students will complete important projects with their teachers’ help. Financial gains are likely, along with rewards for past efforts. Family involvement in spiritual activities will bring peace.

Tip: Offer cardamom to the goddess.

Lucky colour: Purple | Lucky number: 7

Gemini horoscope today

Most of your plans will work out smoothly, boosting your confidence. Business ventures started today are likely to bring success. Support from a close friend is on the cards. If you are considering starting something new, seek advice from an experienced person.

Tip: Light camphor before Maa Brahmacharini.

Lucky colour: Magenta | Lucky number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

The day looks steady. Avoid getting involved in other people’s issues. Before making major investments, consult someone wise. Students may start mapping out career plans but will need proper guidance.

Tip: Recite the aarti of Maa Durga.

Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 1

Leo horoscope today

A positive day lies ahead. Tasks started today will be completed on time. Career opportunities may open up, with the support of elder siblings. Students in commerce may gain valuable insights from teachers. Married life remains harmonious.

Tip: Offer something sweet to Maa Brahmacharini.

Lucky colour: Golden | Lucky number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Your enthusiasm will be at its peak. You will complete work efficiently, and even juniors may look to learn from you. Conversations with a special person could help move your plans forward. Financial prospects are bright, and family time will bring joy.

Tip: Offer a coconut to the goddess.

Lucky colour: Pink | Lucky number: 6

Libra horoscope today

A good day to reconnect with relatives or friends. Your married life remains balanced and pleasant. Writers and creative professionals will gain recognition today. Surround yourself with positive and honest people to attract better opportunities.

Tip: Offer a red chunri to Maa Brahmacharini.

Lucky colour: Red | Lucky number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

An excellent day awaits you. Good news from your maternal side will lift your spirits. Plans for expanding business overseas may begin to take shape. Online connections could open doors for future growth. Children will happily lend a hand at home.

Tip: Offer a coconut to the goddess.

Lucky colour: Silver | Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

Happiness is in the air. Your practical approach will help you progress at work. Long-delayed business plans may finally start taking form. Students will stay focused, while your gentle speech will make tasks easier to accomplish.

Tip: Meditate on Maa Brahmacharini.

Lucky colour: Grey | Lucky number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today

A productive day with scope for profits. Focus more on actions rather than words. Relations with family, especially parents, will improve. Differences with relatives may get resolved. Keep moderation in food habits for good health.

Tip: Light a ghee lamp before Maa Durga.

Lucky colour: Green | Lucky number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

Financial matters will strengthen today. Business growth requires effort but will be rewarding. Neighbours or family members may seek your help, and you will gladly support them. A small change at work could bring you bigger benefits.

Tip: Begin new tasks in the name of Maa Brahmacharini.

Lucky colour: Blue | Lucky number: 3

Pisces horoscope today

A delightful day. You may need to travel with a colleague for work. Keep your words gentle to ensure smooth dealings. Students will stay attentive to their studies and benefit from their hard work. Married life will bring fresh happiness.

Tip: Bow your head before the goddess.

Lucky colour: Peach | Lucky number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)