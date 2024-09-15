Horoscope Today, September 16: Aquarius's long-running plan to be completed; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, September 16: Know all zodiac signs: Know all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Today is Trayodashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Monday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 3:11 pm today. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 11:42 am today, after which Dhriti Yoga will start. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 4:33 pm today. Apart from this, the Sun will enter Virgo at 7:43 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 16, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you, you will get success in whatever work you start today. The day is going to be great for those who are associated with government jobs. The problems that have been coming in promotion for a long time can be resolved today. Those who have just started their job will get the support of their colleagues in the office. Students studying away from home need to work harder. You will get the benefit of your hard work in the future.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get full support from your family members. Especially the love of elders will remain towards you. Also, children will be happy with you. Today you can think about starting a new business. Today you will be successful in any work. Today do not let any opportunity of progress go out of your hands, any small change can make you rich. Today is the day to get more results with less hard work, you can make it even better with your hard work.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get fewer results as per your hard work. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work twice as hard. Studying by making a fixed timetable will increase your chances of success. The day is going to be great for those who are newly married. Event organizer businessmen will get good profit today. You can spend the evening time roaming around the supermarket.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students who are preparing to be admission to college will soon complete their preparations. You will get full support of teachers. But students who want to go abroad to pursue higher education may have to wait a little. Today, while doing any work, you must take the blessings of the elders. This will help you in your work. You will have a good day with your colleagues.

Leo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Before starting any big work, take the opinion of people associated with that field, otherwise there are signs of less profit in business. Those who have wholesale business, their work will remain normal. You need to be careful about your health. You have to take care of the changing weather. You can get the support of colleagues in office work. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates

Virgo

Today you will be able to achieve something which you had very little expectation. Today new creative ideas will come to your mind, which you will also use well. Everyone in the office will be happy with your work. Your juniors will also come to learn work from you. You can meet a female friend today. You can also make up your mind to go out of station with someone. New happiness will come in married life today. Today you will make up your mind to buy a new house.

Libra

Today your day will be better than before. Do not trust anyone immediately. Take care of transactions in business, check everything thoroughly before making any big deal. Women who want to start a business will get full support from their family. The day will be good for those in private jobs. You can do yoga to increase the immunity system. Today will be a good day for news anchors.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You just have to control your speech. A wrong word from your mouth can put you in trouble. Today some relatives can also come to your house. You should maintain good behavior with them. Those who want to shift their house, they can start the shifting work today. Take the blessings of an elderly woman, the day will pass well. Students studying medicine have chances of getting success today.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your interest in religious activities will increase. Today you can be a part of some special puja. Money that has been stuck for a long time can be recovered today. Today will be a great day for those who are associated with health services. You can get an offer of transfer to your desired place. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from their teachers today. You can also get admission in a good institute.

Capricorn

Today some changes can come in your life. You will have to work harder to do some work. For those who are associated with business like hotel or restaurant, the day will be better than before. Those who want to shift their business or want to open another branch, they can plan it today. Today you will get the support of your father both in life and work. Sweetness will remain in family relationships. Your bank balance will increase due to sudden receipt of money.

Aquarius

Today will be more profitable for you than before. A long-running plan will be completed today. You can also think about starting a new work, the day will be beneficial for you. While using a vehicle, you should keep the necessary documents with you, you may need them. For those who are associated with the field of art or music, today is going to be a great day. You can get the support of a big platform or a big singer. Your efforts will be successful.

Pisces

You will have a great day. You can achieve everything by using your discretion. You will be successful in giving original form to your ideas. Today everyone will praise you. But be careful not to doubt anyone unnecessarily, this can create a situation of discord in your relationship. The day will be good for lovemates. People associated with tour and travel business will have luck with them today. Students can eagerly wait for some exam result. All your attention will be on that.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

