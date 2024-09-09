Horoscope Today, September 10: Profitable day for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know about all zodiac signs in your horoscope for September 10

Horoscope for September 10, 2024: Today is Saptami Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 11:13 pm tonight. Santan Saptami fast will be observed today. Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 8:04 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 10, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be your day in your favour. Today you will spend time with family. This will create an atmosphere of happiness at home. Today people around you will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today there will be good profit in business as compared to every day. The financial side will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits to keep healthy and fit, you will get the benefit. By focusing on religious works, you will get mental peace. You will keep getting the support of the elders of the house. The elders of the house will be impressed by your work.

Lucky Colour- Saffron

Lucky Number- 6

Taurus

Today luck will support you completely. If you are planning to buy new land, then definitely take the advice of the elders of the house. Today will be a satisfying day for the students of this zodiac, you will get to learn something new. You will share your heart with your spouse. This will make the relationship sweet. In the evening, there will be a discussion with the family on some important matter where you will openly express your opinion, your opinion will be given importance. Avoid taking any decision in a hurry. You will benefit by making good use of time today.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 8

Gemini

Today will be an important day for you. Today you will get an opportunity to serve an elderly person, consider it as good luck. Today you will be ready to deal with all kinds of work. You can benefit from the work you have planned. If you try, you can get success. You will work according to your status and ability. Lovemate's relationship can be fixed today, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. People of this zodiac sign who work on social sites will get acquainted with someone who will benefit them a lot.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Cancer

Today your day has brought new happiness for you. The day is good for people associated with politics, the work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response on presenting your point in front of a senior officer. Today you are likely to get new achievements in employment. You will buy household items, your transactions can also increase. A trusted and special person can hurt you. Today you will have a good time with your father and children. An unknown person can take advantage of you, you need to be a little cautious.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 3

Leo

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you can get a big responsibility which you will fulfil very well. Whatever work you try to do, you will get success in that work. Today you will get the fruits of your hard work, this will increase your morale. Today, many people around you will give you advice to complete a task, this will also keep you safe from mistakes. Keeping trust in your spouse will strengthen the relationship. Family problems will be resolved, happiness will remain in the house. Today you will be fine in terms of health. Today you will be inclined towards spirituality.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

The day will be normal. Today you will also face challenges, you will face them bravely and will achieve success. Today will be a little normal for the students of this zodiac. Career-related choices can put you in some trouble but it will be better to choose the right point. Taking blessings from parents will give relief from all your problems. Your health will be good. Today you can get a gift from a friend. You will be successful in completing household work. You will bring changes in your career under the right plan.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 8

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing business. Do not hurry in doing any work, otherwise that work may have to be done again. Taking some time out of your busy schedule to worship God will keep your mind calm. You can get some new ideas in terms of work from a friend. You can also start working on them soon.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 5

Scorpio

Today will be a normal day. Today is going to be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac. You may be troubled by ups and downs in your career, but with the help of some experienced seniors, you will get some relief. Today you will have a good time with your children at home. Parents can also give some good advice to children. Students will get to learn something new online today. You will get the support of your father in taking the business forward. You will try to understand the wishes of the family members and will make up your mind to shop for them.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. People who are employed will get promotion opportunities today. You can be honoured for good performance in the office. Today your scheduled work will be seen getting completed on time. Also, you will get happiness for yourself due to completing some work on time. You can extend a hand of friendship to end the ongoing rift in friendship. You will get the support of a female friend. Today you can plan a delicious dinner at home with family members. Today all the problems going on in your life will be solved.

Lucky Colour- Pitch

Lucky Number- 9

Capricorn

Today will be a good day. Today is a very special day for women of this zodiac sign. You can spend most of the day shopping. People looking for a job can get a mail from a company today. Sweetness will remain in married life today. Today is a good opportunity for you to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you had helped once will be useful to you today. Today is going to be a normal day for teachers.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of confidence. You can be upset in your mind due to people's thoughts and things said about you. Students of this zodiac sign will be excited about their studies today and more time will be spent on studies, seeing this your family members will also be happy. Textile traders of this zodiac sign can suddenly get a big benefit today, the financial side will remain stronger than before. Some hidden enemies are ready to spread rumours about you, do not give them any such chance. Do not get angry at any member of the house without reason today.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 9

Pisces

Today your day has brought happy moments. Today an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Today you can also remember old things. Today your busyness in business matters will increase. Your financial condition will be more normal than before. There will be mutual coordination in married life. You will get inspiration to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Do not copy others, believe in yourself. Ministers of this zodiac may have foreign trips. There may be a situation of discord with brother over some matter. Today you should avoid joking with anyone without any reason.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

Also Read: Horoscope Today, September 9: Two-fold increase in business for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs