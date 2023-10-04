Horoscope Today, October 5: Librans to have a peaceful day, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 5

Today is Saptami Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last through the entire day and end at 6:35 am the next morning. Today Shradh will be performed for those on Saptami Tithi. Also, after passing the whole day and night today, there will be Varian Yoga till 5:22 am tomorrow morning. Apart from this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 7.40 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how October 5, 2023, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today is going to be a favourable day for you as you may get new employment opportunities. Today you will get help from other people at the workplace and will plan to visit some religious places with your family. You will get a chance to learn some new work, which will benefit you in the future. You will also get success in court matters. Mother's health will improve compared to before. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today has brought happiness to you. There are chances of getting some good news today. You will feel like helping someone and you will also help. Some people may plan against you, but you will have to be a little careful with such people. Today your creative talent will be openly revealed to people. Your financial condition will improve. Will plan some religious functions with parents. Today you will feel healthy.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make a plan to improve your future. Your relationships with family members will improve. Today your confidence will increase. You will be happy to get support from people at the workplace. There is full hope that your income will increase. Suddenly a friend will come to meet you at home. Today is going to be a great day for the lovemate of this zodiac sign. Your happiness will increase due to the success of your children.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today your work performance will be appreciated in the office. Commerce students of this zodiac sign will get support from their peers, due to which the problems arising in any subject will be easily solved. Your married life will be full of happiness. Your work will be discussed in the society. People will be happy with your behaviour. It will be beneficial to contact other people in the field of business. Your thinking regarding a particular matter will change. Only happiness will come in life.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a busy day. There is a possibility of completion of pending work today. You may disagree on some issues involving children. Students of this zodiac sign will get special guidance from their teachers today, which will make their future bright. You can think of organizing some auspicious function at home. Today there will be a discussion about the marriage of unmarried people at home. Hard work will bring more success in the field of business. You will complete the work plans in the job with your wisdom.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will suddenly find new sources of income, which you will be successful in taking advantage of. Today your long pending work will be completed. Today all your plans will be successful. During this period, you will take any major decision thoughtfully. You will take the help of your spouse in making any major decision for some work. Today you will know something that will surprise you. The ongoing problems in married life will end.

Lucky colour- red

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get solutions to the problems that have been going on for a long time, you will get mental peace and you will be able to concentrate on work. Today, if you believe in yourself instead of believing in what others say, then any of your work will be completed without stopping. Do your work seriously today. Today you may have to run around for some work. Be careful while driving today. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. There are chances of profit in your business. You can do some side business together. Due to this, there will be the possibility of profit. There is a possibility of new opportunities for employed people. People who are interested in politics have chances of getting a big position. Respect will increase. Your family environment will be peaceful. You will get results as per your image in the public domain. There will be a feeling of unity and love in your family. There will be a feeling of unity and love in your family. There are chances of some auspicious work happening today.

Lucky colour-Peach

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will plan to start a new business. You will get advice from an experienced person in any particular matter. Today you will spend happy moments with your family, which will increase closeness in your relationship. Today your image will emerge in society. Today your financial aspect will be strengthened. You will receive blessings from elders. Today you will get relief from any old health-related problem. Those who are thinking of pursuing their career or education abroad will be successful. Your confidence will increase and there are chances of economic progress.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today your hard work will yield good results, your confidence will increase. You may learn some new things today that will be in your interest and you will get positive results. While setting goals for yourself, you must pay attention to the current situation. Today in the office, seniors may reprimand you after seeing your incomplete work. It would be better to complete your work on time. Will go to the market to buy essential items for the house.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your mind will be focused on work, if you help someone then your mind will remain happy throughout the day. Today you will spend some time with your family and guide your children. Today you may have to struggle a lot to prove yourself. Today your mind will be more focused on charity and charity. Today you will get help from a friend in completing some work. You may be honored in the office today.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your sources of income will increase. Your spoiled work will improve. There are signs of success in the well-thought-out plans. You can go on a sightseeing trip with your siblings. Where you will meet a relative or friend. Your respect and prestige in the society will increase. You can start some new work in your business. In which you will make new changes from time to time. Today your financial condition will be good. In which you will make new changes from time to time. Today your financial condition will be good. If you want to change jobs then the time is favorable for you.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 9

