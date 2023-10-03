Horoscope Today, October 4: Leo to achieve new opportunities; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 4

Horoscope Today, 4 October: Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Shashthi Tithi will last through today's entire day till 5.42 a.m. tomorrow morning. Today Shraddha will be performed on Shashthi Tithi. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 6.29 pm today. Today there will be Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga throughout the day and night. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 04 October 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is an auspicious day for you. Whatever new work you have to do, you will decide to complete it today itself. Today you can handle household responsibilities well. You will be successful to a great extent in completing your work. Today you will have to be positive on every matter from your side. Today you can talk to friends about some of your old problems. You can also take advice from someone for new work. New income sources can be found. Today your interest in new work may also increase.

Taurus

It is going to be a good day for you. Today you will go with your family to participate in some religious activity. Today it will be beneficial to talk or consult with someone experienced regarding tasks. Today you will think about important work and relationships and make new plans. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others. Today, there are chances of job-related problems ending. Today you can get success in your work with the help of your father. Today is going to be a good day for children.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today we will try to complete our work peacefully. Today you will be successful to a great extent in understanding your spouse's feelings. It may cost money. While talking to someone today, keep your voice sweet. Today your responsibilities towards family will increase. Today lovers will share their thoughts with each other. Married life is going to be happy. Students will try to understand some topics online today.

Cancer

It is going to be a favourable day for you. Try to move ahead only by taking advice from someone older than you or someone experienced. Will surely succeed. Today you will be able to complete your office work with hard work, patience and understanding. Today is going to be profitable for you in business. Today there will be a plan to do some auspicious work at home. Students will decide to prepare for any competitive exam today. The newly married couple will go to a temple today.

Leo

It is going to be a better day for you. Keep your behaviour flexible and try to understand what others say. Today an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Today your busyness in business matters will increase. Your financial condition will be better than before. On some occasions, your behaviour will open the path to success for you. A friend or acquaintance may keep you busy with his work for a long time. Today you can ask for a new dress from your parents.

Virgo

It is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you can talk to someone for transfer or promotion, you will be successful in this. Today you will plan to improve your career. You may get a new job offer. Today there are chances of improvement in your financial situation. You will get more profit in business today. You will buy a new vehicle today, which will keep you happy throughout the day. For people associated with sports

Today will prove to be successful.

​Libra

It is going to be a special day for you. There will be increased intimacy in family relationships. Today you will be given the responsibility of some new tasks in the office. Today you will be successful in handling property-related work. Today there are chances of getting new achievements in employment. Today you will go to the market with your spouse to buy household items. Today you need to be careful in money transactions. People doing online business will get a big order today.

Scorpio

Your day will be favourable for you. Today you will meet a stranger from whom you will learn new lessons of life. People will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today you will be busy with some office work. Students of this zodiac sign will learn something new in college and their interest in studies will increase. There will be better profits in business today than every day. For those who are preparing for any entrance exam, there is a chance of getting into a good college soon.

Sagittarius

Your day will be full of happy moments. You will get good news from the family today. By the grace of God, all your work will be successful today. Today you need to pay more attention to your work. You will get help from your colleagues in the project. Today you may have a long talk with a relative on the phone. You will get to hear something new. Plans will be made to hang out with office friends. You will get an opportunity to serve an elderly woman. Lovemates will plan to watch a movie today.

Capricorn

Today is going to bring happiness to your family. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Your interest in spiritual work will increase. Today, all your work will be accomplished by believing in your abilities. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse.

Aquarius

It is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get some new information, this information will prove beneficial for the future. Today there is a need to leave laziness and laziness and concentrate on work. Today is a good day to implement plans to expand business. There will be discussions on the use of new technology. Today you need to keep your documents safe in the office. There will be excitement about it. The day is going to be good for your lovers

Pisces

It is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your planned tasks will be completed on time. Do not ignore any type of health-related problem today. The work you start today with positive thinking will definitely be completed. Students of this zodiac sign will be excited about their studies today. More time will be spent on studies. Your family members will be happy to see this. Today your married life is going to be good.

