Horoscope Today, October 4: Capricorn need to focus at work; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope for October 4, 2024: Today is the second day of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Friday. Dwitiya Tithi will last the whole day and night till 5:31 am tomorrow. Today is the second day of Navratri. Today, Brahmacharini, the second form of Mother Durga, will be worshipped. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain for the whole day and night till 5:21 am tomorrow. Also, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 6:38 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 4, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. People will have faith in you. People will take inspiration from your honesty. Women will soon get relief from household chores. Today you will spend time with friends. Money stuck somewhere for many days will be returned today. Children will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Fold your hands in front of Maa Brahmacharini, all your work will be completed on time.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will cooperate in social work through social media. With the help of teachers, a student project will be completed. Luck will bring you financial benefits. You will get double the benefits from the hard work done in the past. You can participate in some religious work with family members, which will make you feel good. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, you will get happiness in life.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your court cases may get delayed, but everything will be fine in time. Whatever business you start today, you will get success in it. Today you will also get the support of a friend. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely take the advice of an experienced person, you will get a piece of good advice. Children's health will be good. Light camphor in front of Maa Brahmacharini, family members will agree with you.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You should avoid interfering in anyone's matters. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first take advice from a wise person, otherwise your money may get stuck. Students will make a plan for their career today, children need proper guidance. Do the aarti of Maa Durga, financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to your career. You will get support from your elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students will get help from teachers to understand marketing today, which will be very useful in the future. Today your married life is going to be great. Offer sweets to Maa Brahmacharini, health will be good.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 8

Virgo

Today your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. Everyone will want to take your advice. Your status will increase among the people in the office. You can talk to a special person today. You will also get financial benefits, and new sources of money will be found. Small children will be very happy today, they will find a new game for themselves. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, health will remain better than before.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Libra

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will talk to a distant relative on the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. Father's support will be with you. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated on a large scale. You need to increase your interaction with honest people. Offer a red chunari to Maa Brahmacharini, the problems going on in life will end.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today the problems that started without any reason will end completely. Today you will get some good news from the maternal side, which will make your mind happy. You will plan to do business abroad. You can talk to someone on social media, which will benefit you a lot in future. Today children will help mothers with household work, due to which mothers will be happy with them. Today you will get relief from any health-related problem. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get back the money lent.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 9

Sagittarius

Today is a day of happiness for you. You will be very practical in work matters. If you have been thinking about a business plan for a long time, then today you will start working on that plan which will give you a big benefit. Today your sweet speech will help you get your work done quickly. Students will focus on their studies today. Meditate on Maa Brahmacharini, you will get the stuck money back.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 4

Capricorn

Today will be more profitable for you than before. You need to work by taking inspiration from others. Today you should focus more on work than speaking. Today you should spend time with your parents. You should move forward with restraint and patience. The ongoing dispute with a relative will end today. You should avoid overeating and drinking and take care of your health. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Durga, there will be prosperity in business.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today your financial position will be strong. If you do any business, then you need to work a little harder to expand it. Today a neighbor will ask you for some kind of help, which you will fulfill easily. Your respect will increase among the people. You will have a long conversation with a relative on the phone. Family relationships will get stronger. Start a new work by taking the name of Maa Brahmacharini, you will get success.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 3

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. You may have to go on a trip with an office colleague. Today you need to control your speech. Today you need to take care of the health of children. The day will be good for the students, you will be fully alert about your studies, and you will get the benefit of the hard work done today. Today is going to be a happy day for lovemates. Your mind will be happy due to new happiness coming in married life. Bow down in front of Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 5

