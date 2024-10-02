Horoscope Today, October 3: Success in business for Cancerians; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for October 3: Know about all zodiac signs

Horoscope for October 3, 2024: Today is the Pratipada date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Pratipada date will remain till 2:59 pm late night today. Shardiya Navratri starts from today. Indra Yoga will remain till 4:24 am today after crossing the whole day. Also, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 3:32 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 1, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day. Workload may increase in the office today. For which you will have to work overtime. Today you will get some advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. Mother can make something sweet and feed her children today. Take care of the health of the elders of the house. You will get a gift from your spouse today. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Shailputri, everything will be fine with you.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day. Today, your work will be praised far and wide by people like perfume. You will move one step further towards success. If students think about a particular matter in solitude and peace, then everything will be fine. People doing cosmetic business will get huge profits today. Today you will get to learn something new from your father. Today you can get hold of some old things, which will make you feel happy. Fold your hands in front of Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for career growth.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today luck will be fully on your side. Today you will make some such plans to take your business forward, which will benefit you only. Today you will spend time talking to friends on the phone. You will get the support of elders in solving family problems. Those who work in banks will finish their work very soon today. Lovemates will spend time together today. Meditate on Maa Shailputri, you will get back the stuck money.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today has brought happiness. You can get some big success in business. Today you can think of starting some new work, but before starting, take advice from your elders. Family matters will be in your favour today. Today your financial condition will be good. The evening will be spent in laughter and fun with siblings. Your spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest today. Offer a red chunari to Maa Durga, the problems going on in life will end.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Leo

Today your full attention will be on improving your work. Use your positive thinking in meaningful work. Those who want to learn dance will learn today with the help of social media. Today you will have to get something repaired at home. Women will get relief from household chores. Today children will take more care of their parents and will also listen to them. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get back the money you lent.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Virgo

Today will be a day full of ups and downs. Today take special care that you make friends with others only after getting complete information about them and understanding them well. Today your financial condition will be strong. Father will support you in your business. People will praise you, which you always wanted to hear. Newly married people will get a chance to go on a trip today. Take care of the health of the elderly. Offer flowers to Maa Shailputri, there will be peace in the house.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today is going to be beneficial. Today you will get positive results even from small tasks done earlier. Success may be small but will continue. Stay focused while doing office work. Whatever responsibility you get, you will carry it out wisely. Those who are property dealers will do well and you will get your stuck money back. Do Maa Durga's Aarti, your health will remain better than before.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today children will get some great news regarding their careers. Listen carefully to the words of your elders, it will be beneficial for you in future. There is a possibility of young people getting a good job. There will be opportunities for business growth. People who are associated with politics will get an appreciation for their past work. If you want to buy electronic goods, then today is a good day. Offer sweets to Maa Durga, there will be sweetness in married life.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day. Efforts made to improve your career will be successful. Due to the success of children, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. In the evening, you will have a good time with your spouse. Children will ask for their mother's help in some important work today. Due to this, their work will be completed. Physically, your health will be fine today. Fold your hands in front of Maa Shailputri, and the pending work will be completed.

Lucky Color- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Capricorn

Today you will achieve a lot of success in the workplace. Today you need to think with a cool mind in family matters, the results will be in your favour. Today your brother will ask for your help in his work. Today you will be recognized in society due to your good work. Students studying medicine will get the support of seniors. Take special care of important documents at home. Today some of your work may stop due to health problems. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, everything will be fine.

Lucky Color- Purple

Lucky Number- 8

Aquarius

Today your colleagues and seniors in the workplace will be happy with your performance and will praise you. Today you will complete all the important work easily. You will easily fulfil the responsibilities given to you in business through your father. People of this zodiac who are doing furniture business will get more profit than expected. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behaviour. Children will insist on a toy today. Do not be careless about your health today. Light camphor in front of Maa Shailputri, the financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Pisces

Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. Gym trainers will get good clients today. Your business skills will improve and you will find yourself ahead in the professional race with a strong spirit. You will get opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Offer cardamom to Maa Shailputri, you will get happiness in life.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 4