Horoscope Today, October 3: Gemini to get more profits in business; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, October 3, 2023: Today is Udaya Tithi Chaturthi and Tuesday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 7:37 am today. Shraddha rituals will be performed for those having Panchami Tithi today. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 6:04 pm today. Today, after passing the whole day and night, there will be Siddhi Yoga till 6:42 am tomorrow morning. Mars will enter Libra today at 6 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 3, 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day will be favorable for you. The day will be good for the farmers, the mind will be happy due to good harvest. There is a possibility of some ups and downs in the health of the elderly due to climate change. There will be an increase in the salary of people working at the same place for a long time. Will spend this evening with his family.

Taurus

Today your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. You will be happy if your son develops well in any field. You can invest your savings for a long time. There is a need to avoid unnecessary expenses today. Students' interest in studies will increase. There will be happiness in married life. Your spouse will appreciate your feelings.

Gemini

Today will be a good start to your day. Today your spouse will share some important thing with you, you will definitely understand his point. Today you will get more profit in business than everyday. Today is a special day for information technology students.

Cancer

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. People associated with social service are going to have a good day, today you will get support from people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in marital relationship. The search for a job will end, which will fulfill your needs. Today is going to be a good day for people giving home tuition. Love mates will go out together today. People doing writing work will be honored today.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will decide to buy a new house. You will get support from family members. Your hard work in business will yield good profits. Avoid eating fried food from outside today. Maintain control over your language while talking to anyone today. Love mates will understand each other better. Today your financial situation will improve.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students will move forward towards their progress. Today you will find a solution to any obstacle in your business, which will make the work go well. People associated with funding agencies will get support from other people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family. People looking for jobs abroad will get new opportunities today. A job offer will come from a big company.

Libra

Today your day is going to bring new changes in your life. There will be a festive atmosphere in the family due to some big good news. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to get good results. Today you will get back the money given to someone. Today is the right time to complete pending tasks. Today you should avoid getting into unnecessary trouble with anyone. Today you will seek advice from an experienced person to expand your business.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start with confidence. Today is going to be in your favour for investing in business with positive thinking. Students preparing for entrance exams will get good results. Today you will fulfill your domestic responsibilities well. The newly married couple will go for a walk today. The hard work done earlier will yield good results today. Today you need to pay attention to the activities happening around you.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm. You will feel better after getting treatment for any health related problem. You will get very good news in your married life. You will get more benefits by ordering online today. Today you may meet a friend, which will make you very happy. You can make new plans to expand your business, which will benefit you in future.

Capricorn

Today will bring you the gift of happiness. You will get success in starting a new business and will get good profits. Students need to pay special attention to their studies. There are good chances of private teachers getting promotion. You will benefit by maintaining coordination with your business partner. There is a need to think carefully before speaking about anything today.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will spend a good time with friends, which will strengthen your friendship. The day is going to be full of energy for teachers. Your fear of work will end and you will feel like working. You will receive news of profit in the business sector. Today you will be successful in saving due to increase in your income. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate.

Pisces

Today has brought happy moments for you. Your wish of achieving something will be fulfilled today, which will make your mind happy. Farmers' crop yield will be good. The arrival of a little guest in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness. Today you can take some concrete steps to expand your business. People working in medicine companies will do well. Today you will improve your daily routine along with your eating habits.

