Horoscope today, October 3, 2025: Aries to Pisces predictions, lucky colour and number Horoscope today, October 3, 2025: Read your daily predictions for all zodiac signs with lucky colour and number, plus today’s Ekadashi, yoga and nakshatra.

New Delhi:

Today is Ashwin Shukla Ekadashi, falling on a Friday. The Ekadashi tithi will remain until 6:34 PM, and Dhriti Yoga is in effect until 9:46 PM. The Shravana Nakshatra lasts until 9:35 AM, after which Dhanishta begins. This day also marks the observance of Paapankusha Ekadashi, a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Additionally, Panchak begins today, a period considered inauspicious for certain activities such as property dealings, rituals involving fire, and last rites.

Aries (Mesha) horoscope today

The day brings success in business and improved harmony at home. Marital conflicts may be resolved, and you could get a chance to engage in a cultural or traditional activity. Long-pending efforts may finally yield results. Women may focus on enhancing work efficiency, and their contributions at the workplace will be recognised.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus (Vrishabha) horoscope today

Favourable for initiating new projects, especially those that hold long-term potential. You’ll feel mentally satisfied as pressing needs are met. Tasks are likely to be completed ahead of schedule. Writers may receive special recognition for their work.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini (Mithuna) horoscope today

A new vehicle purchase might be considered today, bringing excitement at home. Marital life remains harmonious, and support from children is likely. Relations with relatives improve, and you may receive help from friends in key matters.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer (Karka) horoscope today

You may feel inspired to try something new and succeed at it. A loved one might present you with a gift. Musical interests are heightened, and you may attend a major cultural event. Women can begin a new endeavour with support from their spouse.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Leo (Simha) horoscope today

Opportunities may arise to work with a well-known company. You'll manage both personal and professional tasks well today. Participation in social causes increases. Support from your father in work matters will make you feel proud.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo (Kanya) horoscope today

An excellent day to start home repairs or consider buying property. Previously delayed work may now be completed. Obstacles fade, opening new doors. Women may receive family support to start a new project.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

Libra (Tula) horoscope today

A highly auspicious day for financial gains and business growth. A family event may bring recognition. Unmarried individuals could receive marriage proposals. A spiritual outing with parents may bring peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio (Vrishchika) horoscope today

The day brings mixed outcomes. Employment opportunities may materialise, and financial conditions remain steady. Pending tasks can be completed with help. Avoid trusting strangers and think carefully before making decisions.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius (Dhanu) horoscope today

Your interpersonal relations will be smooth. You’ll work efficiently and may see financial gains. A charitable act could bring deeper fulfilment. Your influence in political or social circles may grow today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn (Makara) horoscope today

The day begins on a positive note with good news. Discussions with seniors at work could help clear obstacles. You’ll work hard in the family business, which may soon show positive returns. Elder siblings may offer wise advice.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius (Kumbha) horoscope today

Important tasks will be completed successfully. Those in the performing arts may receive opportunities in major projects. Previous investments may yield profits. Purchasing furniture or home décor is likely.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces (Meena) horoscope today

A good day to start home construction or renovation. Your father may support your initiatives. Marital life stays peaceful, and a thoughtful gift could improve bonding. Confidence grows, and social plans may bring joy.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.