Horoscope Today, October 28: Virgos to look after their anger issues; know about other zodiac signs

Today is Ekadashi, the Udaya date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Monday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 7:51 am today, after which Dwadashi Tithi will start. Today Rama Ekadashi fast will be observed. Today Indra Yoga will remain throughout the day and night. Also, there will be Purvaphalguni Nakshatra till 3:24 pm today. Apart from this, Govats Dwadashi fast will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 28, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. The change brought in your personality and nature today will be excellent. You will also get special respect from social and family people. The arrival of an important person in the house will also lead to positive discussions on a particular issue. Keep your plans and activities secret today. Today business-related problems will be resolved to a great extent. The support and guidance of experienced people will be helpful for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. It is not good for you to mingle with any stranger today. Do not share any of your special things with anyone today. Sometimes being too self-centered and having a sense of ego can cause some discord in mutual relationships. Today, any decision taken carefully with the advice of your mother will prove beneficial for you in future. Your faith in religion and spiritual work will also remain.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today there will be a positive change in your personality and being more conscious about lifestyle will become the center of attraction among others. Today is the right time to complete any pending work. Before implementing any plan, definitely take the advice of the family members. You may make a mistake regarding transaction matters. If you are planning a trip today, take care of your luggage. There will be confusion due to the increased workload on the job. Therefore, pay attention to the priorities of your tasks in a systematic manner.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not expect any kind of improvement in business functioning today. This time is best to collect the pending payment and strengthen the financial condition. Today, people working in jobs can get important information from a higher official over the phone. Today you will spend a pleasant time with your family members and there will be a happy atmosphere full of hustle and bustle with the arrival of guests at home.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, before doing any work, getting information related to it will bring more success. You will recognize your talent and will keep your routine and functioning organized with full energy. Today, keep in mind that some people will try to take advantage of your simple nature. Do not share your plans and activities with anyone today. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your behavior will be good for the people around you, new energy will flow inside you. Whatever work you will be given today, you will do it well. You will get good results from your hard work in business. Today you have to control your anger otherwise the work done can be spoiled. Today you will plan to watch a movie with the family. Today you can consult a good doctor for ear-related problems. Mother can ask you for something, which she will be happy if fulfilled.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today is the time of achievement. Today you will put all your hard work and energy towards your work. Today there will be full support of spouse and family members. And mutual relations will also remain cordial. Business work will improve. Staff and employees will continue to cooperate. Relationships with seniors in the office will become stronger.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will be thrilled thinking about a special person. Today you can get some new experiences. Today a family member can buy something for you which will make you happy. Today if something is being told by seniors and bosses at the workplace, then take it seriously, and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings. Today you will do financial planning for the progress of business.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Getting advice from someone today will boost your morale and you will do your work well. Try to know clearly the things that need to be changed to improve your career. People working in private offices will be happy to get some big achievements. Today your married life is going to be great. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy today. Students are likely to get success, just need to work a little harder.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today there will be mutual love in your family. Keep matters clear in professional life. Everything will be fine today from a business point of view. Your income will be good. If some problems are coming in the way of your earning money, then it will go away today. Today any property-related matter of the family can be resolved and you will also get the help of senior members. You will get the support of brothers and sisters in abundance and you will be happy as any wish of your mother is fulfilled.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be happy to see that people will have a sense of respect for you. Today you will help your mother with household chores and you will also talk about the future. If you avoid being hasty in your work today, you will avoid problems. One of your friends may ask you for financial help, which you will help according to your ability. Even if you give any responsibility to your child, he will live up to it. Your mind will be happy due to new happiness coming in married life.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 4

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. Try to focus on the thoughts related to your purpose. You will feel some confusion due to some unknown person. You will get happiness due to the time spent with friends, but paying more attention to other things than work will take time to complete the tasks. Today you will have to pay special attention to the company of your child. Today, you may get a deal on some property. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled.

Lucky colour- Gray

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)