Horoscope Today, October 11: Enthusiastic day for Cancerians; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for October 11: Know about all zodiac signs

Horoscope for October 11, 2024: Today is Ashtami, the Udaya date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and is Friday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 12:07 pm today. Today is the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 2:46 pm today. Today, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 5:26 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 11, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students will focus on their studies. Today a travel program can be made for some special purpose. Close relatives will arrive at home and positive energy will remain in the house. Be sure to take the blessings of the elders of the house and respect and honour them. Today you also need to bring some improvement in your behavior.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get some new information, this information will prove beneficial for you in future. The way work is going on today, do not try to bring any kind of change in them right now. If you are planning to start a new work in business, then it is important to get more information related to it.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 3

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will suddenly meet a friend and there will also be beneficial discussions on special issues. To get mental peace, you will spend time in religious and spiritual activities. Try to avoid negative thinking today. It would be better to spend your time in reading informative and good literature. Today there will be more work at your workplace.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 5

Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will get the company of an experienced person, due to which you will feel new energy and enthusiasm. Achievement of some special work is also possible. Instead of expecting from others, have faith in your hard work and ability. Simply organise your tasks today. You will go to the market to buy some essential goods where you will meet someone familiar.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your scheduled work seems to be getting completed on time, and you will get happiness for yourself due to completing some work on time. Instead of getting scared of problems, try to solve them. Take care of the things that are important yourself and if needed, take advice from an experienced person.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your children will fully support you in business. You should take advice from an experienced person for proper investment of capital. If you try to understand the situation properly by controlling your ego, then you will easily find a solution. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. If you change the way of working and stay organised, then your work will be completed quickly. Today, in case of a rift with someone, control your anger. Today, a long journey can be planned. Stay away from risky tasks. If you do not hurry and get angry with any work today, then your work will be done easily.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there is a need to work very seriously and seriously in business. Think once again about the plans to expand the business. While making any small or big decision, you will get profit with the advice of an expert. Today your help will prove effective in keeping the family environment organized, today the stuck money can also be returned.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get full help from friends and relatives. There will also be a conversation regarding a special work. Taking advice from family members before doing any important work will be very beneficial for you. Today, you will feel emotionally good after getting some good news. Today you will spend some time in solitude or at a spiritual place.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you will have some kind of fear in your mind, but there is nothing to be afraid of, it may be due to your overthinking. Today there is also a need to bring some changes in the arrangement of the workplace. Tour-and-travels and media-related business will improve. Today you will have to work overtime due to more workload. Today you will resort to meditation to strengthen your morale.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. There will be a pleasant and good atmosphere at home, you will spend the evening with the elders. There may be some political atmosphere in the office. Today your spouse will be fully supportive of you. There will also be a plan to go out with your loved one. Today there will be a positive change in your behavior, due to which your family members will be happy with you.

Lucky Colour- Spy Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Pisces

Today will be a very good day for you. Today you will try to solve money-related problems. Today, maintaining a balance between family and business activities will maintain proper order. Students will get good results by focusing on their studies and careers. Spend some time with children to find a solution to their problems. Today, according to your efficiency, you can also get some big opportunities.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 3

Also Read: Horoscope Today, October 10: Sagittarius will achieve new position in life; know about other zodiac signs