Horoscope Today, October 10: Sagittarius will achieve new position in life; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 10, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Saptami of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Saptami Tithi will last till 12:32 pm today. Today is the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri. Today, after passing through the whole day and night, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 5.41 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Jupiter has become retrograde in Taurus. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 10, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today it would be appropriate to take advice from elders to complete any pending work. Happiness will arrive in the lives of newly married people. New doors of success will open for the youth. You will get a chance to spend some time with children, which will make them very happy. There will be more sweetness in the lovemate's relationship. Offer flowers to the mother, children will progress.

Taurus

Today your mind will be happy. People who do stationery work are going to get more profit than expected today. Father will gift you some necessary items today. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. Today your day will be spent with elders. Problems coming in business will end. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, there will be happiness and prosperity in the house.

Gemini

Today your day will be full of happiness. People who are associated with politics will get some big responsibility, and your popularity among people will increase today. Those doing business on a small scale will benefit greatly. Today will be a day to increase sweetness in relationships for lovemates. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for progress in the workplace.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You need to make decisions carefully. If you run your own business, you should pay attention to your words while talking to anyone. You will get help from your brother in some work. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Today there will be more profit in business than usual, due to which your mind will remain happy throughout the day. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mother Goddess, there will be prosperity in business.

Leo

Today you will be worry-free in every way. The day will be very good for women. Students associated with the commerce field will get to learn something good. There are chances of people working in jobs getting promotions today. Today you are likely to make financial gains in business. If you are planning to buy a vehicle then today is a good day. Take blessings of the girl, respect will increase in the society.

Virgo

Today everyone will try to follow you. For those who are involved in court matters, their work will be completed on time today. You will get support from juniors in completing the new project in the office. Will organize some religious programs at home today. Chant the mantra of Mata Mahagauri, new paths of progress will open.

Libra

Today your pending important work will be completed on time. People who are associated with theatre are going to get golden opportunities today. People associated with politics are going to get new responsibilities today. Today there will be sweetness in your marital relationship. For those who are working, there is a chance of getting a promotion. Today we will spend time with children by playing games at home in the evening. Apply turmeric tilak, luck will be on your side.

Scorpio

Today you will remain happy throughout the day. If you are thinking of starting a new business, you will get support from family members. Today your attention will be focused on completing some household work. Today you need to take special care of the health of the elders in the house. Today your financial situation will improve. Visit Mother, there will be happiness in life.

Sagittarius

Today you will achieve a new position in life. For those who are fashion designers, good creative thoughts will come to their mind today. Today the social work done by you will be appreciated. People associated with transport work will make profits. The ongoing bickering in married life will end today. Offer coconut to Mother Goddess, and your business-related problems will be solved.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. People who are businessmen may have to go on a trip today. If you are worried about something for a long time then share it with your spouse, and your mind will get peace. Avoid lending money to anyone without thinking. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will receive a gift from your loved one, which will keep your mind happy. Feed bread to the cow, you will be successful in work.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Those who are writers, their ideas will be respected today. Being active on social media today will prove to be very beneficial for you. Today you will talk to an old friend. Unmarried people will get good marriage proposals today. Today children will concentrate more on playing than studying. Donate cotton wicks at religious places, you will find new paths to progress.

Pisces

Today you will be successful in completing your planned tasks quickly. People of this zodiac sign who do iron business will get more profits than expected today. You will receive a gift from your brother today. People of this zodiac sign who are working in government jobs will get some good news. Matters related to land and property will be resolved. Take the blessings of elders, financial situation will be better.

