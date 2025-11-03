Horoscope today [November 3, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all zodiac signs The Harshan Yoga will remain in effect until 7:39 p.m., while the Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will continue until 3:06 p.m. today. Additionally, today marks the observance of Som Pradosh Vrat. Here’s how the day looks for all zodiac signs.

Today is Kartik Shukla Trayodashi, and it’s Monday. The Trayodashi tithi will last until 2:06 a.m. tonight. The Harshan Yoga will remain in effect until 7:39 p.m., while the Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will continue until 3:06 p.m. today. Additionally, today marks the observance of Som Pradosh Vrat.

Here’s how the day looks for all zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Confidence brings success

Today will be favourable for you. You might recover a lost item, and your investments could bring profit. Married couples will experience warmth as a thoughtful gift strengthens the bond. Try to understand others’ perspectives, it will benefit you. You may also help someone close. Legal matters are likely to be resolved in your favour, and new job opportunities may arise. For couples, the day is ideal.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Harmony and stability in relationships

You’ll have a cheerful day. Be ready to cooperate and compromise in important matters. Pending tasks will be completed. Married couples might visit a spiritual place together. Newlyweds will have a joyful day. Some key work changes may occur with luck on your side. Seek elders’ advice before investing. Personal goals will see progress, and pleasant news will lift your mood.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Progress in relationships and finances

Your day looks positive. Support from your partner will help you succeed in your projects. Avoid unnecessary advice at work; rely on trusted people. Hard work will pay off. Family relations will strengthen, and multiple opportunities for gain may appear. Avoid boasting about your success. Someone close might try to tarnish your image out of jealousy.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Growth in career and relationships

Expect financial gains today. Avoid arguments with strangers. Consult elders before making financial decisions. Stay focused to finish tasks effectively. Ignore minor obstacles. Students may fill out exam forms or attend interviews. Financial stability will improve, but assess all aspects carefully before investing.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Leo (July 23–August 22): Respect and rewards

The day will work in your favour. You’ll feel drawn to creative pursuits. It’s a good time to buy a new vehicle or household items. Romantic relationships will flourish—perhaps even a short trip together. Offer help thoughtfully. Your health will improve, and your positive image will strengthen among people.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Virgo (August 23–September 22): A day of energy and success

It’s a lucky day. Those in the clay or pottery business will see profits. Hard work will bring financial gain. Rivals will stay subdued. You’ll enjoy peace and happiness at home. Spend quality time with parents. Financial opportunities will arise. A gift from your partner will keep you smiling all day.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Libra (September 23–October 22): Profits in investments and marital bliss

A joyful day lies ahead. Financial stability will continue, and you’ll taste success in your endeavours. You’ll feel physically and mentally fit. If you’ve been planning to buy a vehicle, go ahead. Business profits are likely. Fun activities with friends will bring happiness. Married life will be harmonious and fulfilling.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio (October 23–November 21): Positive news in education and family

A favourable day overall. Your efforts to complete tasks will succeed. Good news from relatives will boost your confidence. Someone may offer help. Dinner with friends is likely. Complete office tasks diligently—success will match your hard work. Finances will improve, and married life will be delightful. Students will receive guidance from teachers.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): Love and rewards for effort

A profitable day awaits you. Businesspeople will see financial gains, and today is ideal to start something new. Expect affection from your partner, and you might visit a spiritual site. New income sources will strengthen your finances. Newlyweds will enjoy sweetness in their relationship. Family support will help you succeed. Guidance from someone special will lead to both mental and physical strength.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn (December 22–January 19): Long-pending tasks get completed

A moderate yet productive day. High morale will help you move work forward efficiently. Business changes are likely. Your creativity at work will shine. It’s a great day for couples. Fortune favours you today. Have thoughtful conversations with siblings and stay calm in interactions. Keep valuables safe.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius (January 20–February 18): Spiritual focus and strong relationships

A great day overall. You’ll achieve success at work, and a foreign job offer might come your way. Park your vehicle safely. Sudden financial gains are indicated. Stay cautious of people trying to harm your interests. You’ll take part in social or charitable activities. Stay attentive at work, your efforts will yield the right results.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

Pisces (February 19–March 20): New opportunities and recognition

Happiness enters your life today. You’ll feel spiritually inclined and may visit a temple with your parents. A planned trip might get postponed, but you’ll spend quality time at home. Financial issues will resolve, and business gains are likely. Students will perform well. You’ll get support from your partner and superiors, and your innovative ideas could prove profitable.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 1

