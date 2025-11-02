Horoscope today [November 2, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all zodiac signs Today, 2 November 2025, marks Kartik Shukla Paksha’s Ekadashi and Sunday. From Aries to Pisces, here’s what astrologer Indu Prakash predicts for your day — from new opportunities and family harmony to lucky colours and numbers that might just make your day brighter.

New Delhi:

Today, 2 November 2025, is Kartik Shukla Paksha’s Udaya Tithi Ekadashi and Sunday. The Ekadashi Tithi lasts until 7:32 AM, followed by Dwadashi. From 5:04 PM today until 6:09 AM tomorrow, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will prevail.

Until 5:04 PM this evening, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain. Additionally, today is Panchak. Here’s a look at the auspicious timings and daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will begin with new enthusiasm for you. You will receive help from close relatives financially. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. Today, you will receive support from a mentor in your career, and you will progress in life. Your confidence today will lead to success. To maintain good health, you should go for a walk and avoid negative influences. You can focus on reading spiritual books today. Avoid interacting excessively with strangers today. Do not share your thoughts with anyone today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today will be excellent for you. If you hope for affection from your spouse, today will fulfil those hopes. You can plan an outing with your spouse today and enjoy the pleasant weather. Financially, today will be strong. You will try to fulfil the needs of family members today. Positivity will remain within you, keeping your mind focused on work. Your material comforts will remain intact. Your financial situation will improve today. Employees must complete assigned tasks on time today, or else they may face reprimand from seniors.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini

Today will be cheerful for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be harmonious, and tonight you may go for dinner at a nice restaurant. You can expect full support from siblings in some matters today. You will receive cooperation from colleagues in the workplace. Women doing online business may see an increase in income. You will come forward to help someone in need today. Plans made for business will prove effective. There will be opportunities for monetary gain. Mass media communication students may receive special opportunities. You will feel enthusiasm for artistic activities today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Today will be an average day for you. Those seeking employment may receive an offer from a good company. You may feel a little tired due to travel, but will feel better by evening. You may go on a long drive with your love partner, which will add sweetness to your relationship. Take care of your health, as changes in weather may cause minor issues. People involved in social service will increase their influence in society and receive cooperation from others.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Leo

Today will be an ordinary day. Those connected to politics may attend a social programme today, and people will pay attention to your words there. There will be a cheerful atmosphere in the family. Harmony in married life will improve. You will remain physically fit. Students will receive full support from teachers to achieve their goals. Those engaged in the clothing business may have a good day. There are prospects of financial gain in your business today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo

Today will be filled with happiness for you. Your health will be better today. You will receive love and blessings from elders. Your mind will remain happy. There will be outdoor journeys, and these journeys will be pleasant. You will use your energy in positive activities. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. Your educational wishes will be fulfilled. You will get good results with high marks in exams and admission to a good college. In the future, you may receive new golden opportunities. Positive changes will occur in your personality, and being more alert in lifestyle will make you attractive to others.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 8

Libra

Today you will be energetic. Investments made today may bring prosperity and improve your financial condition. Progress in your work field may be slightly delayed due to obstacles; you need to handle matters with patience. You will pay attention to your diet, keeping your health fit and fine. Those working in the education sector will benefit today. Your married life will be colourful. You need to control your speech today; one wrong word may cause trouble.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

Today will be spent with family. Students may achieve very good marks in exams. There is a possibility of spending time with friends today. Business trips may prove beneficial. Concerns regarding children will reduce today. You will have a special interest in religious matters. Harmony in married life will increase. Avoid unnecessary disputes with strangers on the road today. By maintaining patience, pending plans will succeed. Before implementing any plan, consult family members.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius

Your behaviour will please others today. Married life will be cheerful. You will spend happy moments with family. Harmony in married life will increase. You will fulfil domestic responsibilities efficiently. There may be entertaining trips with friends. There may be planning for a religious or auspicious event at home. You will feel happy as the results of your hard work come today. Patient decision-making will bring success. You may deviate from your goals, but the support of loved ones will guide you in the right direction.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn

Long-pending work at the office may be completed today. Today is favourable for students; their focus will remain on studies. If you neglect domestic responsibilities today, some people living with you may feel upset. It is better not to ignore responsibilities. You need to spend time with your loved one to understand each other better. Your ability to quickly assess situations will keep you ahead of others.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius

Today, you will be inclined towards religious activities. You may plan to visit a religious pavilion today. It is a day to refresh your relationships with relatives. Full cooperation from family and friends will be received today. Married people will plan to please their spouses. Those planning to buy property will discuss with property dealers today. You may need to travel out of state for business purposes. Do not expect any improvements in business operations today. This is an excellent time to collect pending payments and strengthen financial conditions.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces

Today will be favourable for you. Take care of your health; do not ignore any problems. People involved in social service will increase their influence and receive cooperation from others. Keep control over your speech today and avoid interfering in others’ matters. New employment opportunities will arise. Love in the family will increase. Writers and those involved in literary work may receive good news. Thinking about new ventures may bring financial gain. People will seek your advice to implement their plans.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)