Horoscope Today, November 25: Excellent married life for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, November 25, 2023: Today is Trayodashi date of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 5:23 pm today. Variyaan Yoga will last till 3:52 pm tonight. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 2:56 pm today. Shani Pradosh fast will be observed today. Apart from this, the Baikunth Chaturdashi fast will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how November 25 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today elders will be interested in religious activities. Will go to a restaurant with friends today, where there will be an atmosphere of happiness. The mood may be upset due to some issue in the office, but remain as normal as possible. Students doing law will get a lot of interest in the new topic. Your fans will increase on social media, you will get a lot of encouragement. Your relationship will be finalized and you will prepare for marriage soon. You will remain fit today, overall the day will be good.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get relief from the ongoing discord in your marital relationship. Today will add sweetness to your relationship. The ongoing work of construction businessmen will be completed today. Avoid fast food today, your health will be good. Politicians of this zodiac sign may plan to organize a function and will work in the interest of society. You will get happiness from your son's side. Teachers will clear the doubts of the students. Lovemates will gift you some essential items today. Due to which there will be a smile on your face throughout the day.

Gemini

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today we will have a lot of fun with our brothers and sisters. Maintain cordiality with the people in your neighbourhood. The day will be beneficial for professors. If you have recently joined the dance academy and learn diligently. You will soon get a chance to move forward. Businessmen will sign deals today which will prove profitable along with progress. Today close relatives may ask you for help, you will definitely help them if possible. Parents can think about the bright future of their children. Married life is going to be excellent today. Any religious ritual can be organised at home.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be normal. Some of your work will be appreciated in the office today. You will get success in competition preparation. Continue your practice. Good chances are being created today for women of this zodiac sign who want to start their own business. You will not give up even in difficult tasks, you are very close to progress. If you avoid spicy food, your health will be good. Misunderstandings with your spouse will end. Love mate will start a new relationship today. There will be new sources of income in business. Your financial position will become stronger.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today it would be appropriate to proceed in business with some thinking. You will definitely get success in your decided tasks. People of this zodiac sign should not trust anyone more than necessary. Today your health will remain fit. You will get good results in competitive exams. Today your business will continue to progress. You will get full benefit of new schemes. Today there will be equality in your income and expenditure. If you have applied for your loan, it will be approved. You will go to the market with your spouse to buy household items.

Virgo

Today will be a happy day for you. You will get some good news today which will keep you excited the whole day. You can party with friends in the office. Married life will be happy. There will be fierceness in your thoughts today. The day will prove to be profitable for hardware businessmen. You will get a surprise from your lovemate, sweetness in your relationship will increase. Students will complete their earlier pending work with the help of classmates. Plans to move ahead in the workplace will be successful today. If you are thinking of changing job then today is a good day. There are chances of success in the interview.

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful in reaching their destination. You are associated with the social sector. You will be honored today. People suffering from eye problems will consult a good doctor. You may get some good news from your children. There will be favorability in the work of textile traders. You will get opportunities for profit. Your married life will be full of happiness. Lovemates will clear their misunderstandings today. Will make a new plan to expand business. Today you will suddenly get back the money that was stuck for many days.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. You will be inclined towards religious activities. Interest in helping others etc will increase. If you have borrowed money from someone, you will repay it soon. There will be an increase in happiness and satisfaction in married life. If you have your own shop, your sales will increase. Responsibility for your personal life may increase. You should be prepared for every situation. There may be some ups and downs in your health today, it will be beneficial if you consume seasonal fruits in your daily routine.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be mixed. Before taking any decision today, definitely take the opinion of family members. Eagerness to do some work will increase. Today your health will be good, you will be full of energy. People with government jobs will soon get good news related to promotion. You will get support from friends at every step. You can share your thoughts with them today. Mind your own business in the office. There will be peace in married life. Lovemates will go to a restaurant for dinner today. Today your financial condition will improve.

Capricorn

Today will be a wonderful day for you. The unemployed will get employment opportunities. You will get success in all pending tasks. Students will take interest in studies. Will understand his responsibilities very well. Starting a new business will be fruitful for you. The financial condition of people of this zodiac sign will strengthen. Oily food from outside can weaken your health. You will be able to get your work done by others in the workplace. Treat your marital relationship very tenderly. Maintain contact with family members. Today is a very good day to start a new business.

Aquarius

Today will be a wonderful day for you. While leaving for work, you will suddenly get a call from a friend, you will get important information from him. Will try to live your life in a better way. You will take a final decision on purchasing a property that you saw a long time ago, consult your family. All your activities will be completed today. Marital relationship will become deeper than before. Today your self-confidence will increase. Today you will get relief from health related problems. The doors of your luck will open, you will get good marks in exams.

Pisces

Today your day is going to be normal. If you are doing a technical course, you can get a good job. You will be busy with office work today, try to give time to home also. If you have promised a friend to get his work completed, then today you will get it completed. There will be a shower of happiness in married life, mutual differences will end today. The thought of a trip can excite your mind. To keep your health healthy, you should avoid eating fried foods today, using seasonal vegetables will help in keeping you healthy.

