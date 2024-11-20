Horoscope Today, November 21: Libra will get happiness from children; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 21

Today's Horoscope, November 21, 2024: Today is Thursday, the sixth day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Shashthi Tithi will last till 5.04 pm today. Shukla Yoga will last till 12.01 pm today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 3.36 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 21st November 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today students will have to work hard for success but they will get success. You may meet an old friend. There will be an increase in business, and along with it there is a possibility of an increase in expenditure, there will be minor ups and downs. You will continue to get full support from higher officials and colleagues at the workplace. You will make some important decisions regarding land and property. The new job will bring a complete change in the processes of your daily life. This will be a good opportunity to resolve relationships and enjoy the old days again. The journey undertaken regarding economic issues will be successful.

Taurus:

If you concentrate on your work today, your income will increase, hard work is the key to your success. Postpone decisions related to financial matters for some time. Time is favourable for participating in competitions. You will also do better work in the workplace. A problem that has been going on for many days can be solved. Students may have to face difficulty in studies but there is a strong possibility of success in examination competition. Feelings of happiness and enthusiasm will remain in your mind, and your respect and status in society will increase.

Gemini:

Today it will be a little difficult for you to give joy to your family members and keep them together, but you will succeed. It will be in your best interest to face the situation without anyone's morale and real support. Take a short vacation to spend time with your family. Children and other family members will depend on you to find solutions to their problems. Today you are sure to get success.

Cancer:

Today is going to be a good day for you. The day will be spent in many types of personal activities. Today your luck is with you, there are chances of getting a promotion or praise at the workplace, and new possibilities can be explored in business. People looking for a job will reach their destination. Your work in the office will be praiseworthy. You may get back any pending money or lost items. There will be intensity in family relationships. There is a possibility of a guest coming. You can get help from friends in financial matters.

Leo:

Today you can get the results of the exam or test for which you have been waiting for a long time, the results will be in your favour. Do not try to change jobs, you may get information about a job transfer. It is not good for investment, there will be an inflow of money but there will also be an increase in expenses. Today your luck is with you, you will be happy due to profit in your workplace, and your income may increase. Feelings of happiness and enthusiasm will remain in your mind, and your respect and status in society will increase. There are chances of travelling in terms of property.

Virgo:

Some good news today will make you happy. A beneficial plan will be drafted. Time will be spent on some specific study. There will be happiness. Your oratory skills will herald many successes. The long-awaited work will move forward. You will experience peace in your mind. The old problem will end. Efforts to get rid of debt will be successful. Be cautious in your career. A new path will emerge through speech and intellectual ability. Plans for new work will be made. Spiritual inclination will develop. The path of joy will emerge from the struggle. There will be happiness in the family. Political and social drought will increase.

Libra:

Today the pending money will be received. You will also get happiness from children. Your financial condition will improve. You will find satisfaction in your career. Contact with foreign countries will provide benefits. Roughness of nature will increase the number of your opponents. There are chances of an increase in family love and happiness. Today the outline of your new vehicle will be made. Success is possible in some long-awaited work. The path to profit will be paved with the help of an advisor. Today, only courage and humility in any work will bring positive change in the circumstances. Today you will get the pleasure of luxury goods.

Scorpio:

Today, efforts to improve my performance in my career will bear fruit. Any promise will generate hope. The original idea will open new doors. There will be a growth factor in your reputation. Courage will take flight. With someone's help, the way to freedom from debt will be found. Courage and original ideas will provide economic prosperity. Benefits and respect from the government are possible. Mother's support will fill the heart with peace. Bravery will pay off. Move beyond past performance and focus on new performance. Working on a new project will provide a good feeling.

Sagittarius:

Today humility will pave the way for profit. You will get good value for any old investment. Contact with an old friend will fill you with enthusiasm. Take care of your health. Today you will enjoy a favourable day, there will not be enough scope to make your possible solutions today. Today is a good time to buy a new vehicle. You will appear optimistic and friendly to everyone around you. Today is a chance to meet some influential people. Make the best use of it to advance your career on the professional front and also improve your lifestyle on your front. Today you can try to strengthen your activities.

Capricorn:

Today you will get the full support of your luck. Time will be favourable for those who are thinking about a job change. Gifts and respect will increase. There will be cooperation from the government. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be closeness in personal relationships. Family life will be happy. Today you will get a solution to your business problem. Contact will be made with big people. Don't do any work in haste today. Students of this zodiac sign will concentrate on their studies. Today you will get wealth and prosperity. You will complete your work honestly, this will increase your respect at work.

Aquarius:

Today you will feel quite energetic and in active pursuit in two areas of your life. There will be a new glow in all matters regarding your progress in life. Family life will be happy. The economic aspect will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Social prestige will increase. You can get big profits in business. This time will be good for you from a financial point of view. But you will remain aware of earning in business. Important decisions related to investment should be left for another day. Today, to maintain a loving relationship, you need to have mutual respect and trust. Your personality will also be attractive due to which people will be impressed by you.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a day full of excitement for you. You will have to seek help to make profits in business. Stay away from arguments. You will get a chance to show your ability, students will have a good day and will get financial success.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)