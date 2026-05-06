Horoscope today, May 6, 2026: Daily predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Chaturthi in Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 7:52 AM, after which Panchami Tithi will begin. Siddh Yoga will continue till 1:12 AM late at night. Mool Nakshatra will remain till 3:54 PM, followed by Purvashadha Nakshatra. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, today is considered significant from a religious and astrological perspective. The combination of Siddh Yoga and Nakshatras will have varied effects on all zodiac signs.

Let's take a detailed look at today's horoscope by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries

Today will be full of new enthusiasm for you. You will receive support from someone at your workplace, making tasks easier. Guidance from an experienced person will benefit you. Meeting a friend will bring happiness. You may attend a birthday party in the evening and meet a relative. Students will make changes to their daily routine to improve their studies. Support from senior officials at work will help resolve pending tasks. You will work on new ideas and feel spiritually inclined today.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. You may take important decisions in key matters. You may feel inclined towards religious and social activities. Stay away from negative people. A close friend or relative will help resolve your problems. You may think about doing something big and different. Discussions with your sibling will be useful. Women in business will remain busy but will enjoy quality time with family in the evening. Students will have a good day.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Stay focused on your work and avoid unnecessary activities. Any inappropriate action may lead to trouble. The experience and support of elders in the family will be highly beneficial. You may receive good news from your children. Opponents may bow down before you. People around you will prove helpful. Overthinking may cause mental stress. Your social network will grow stronger.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 1

Cancer

Today will be favourable for you. You may think of new ways to complete your tasks, making work easier. You may plan an outing with friends. Your interest in spirituality will increase. You will maintain a balance between business and family. If starting something new, seek your parents’ blessings. A long-pending task may be completed, bringing happiness. You will set new targets and may plan a visit to a religious place with family.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Leo

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will remain patient even in difficult situations, and things will improve soon. Avoid interfering in others’ matters. Your friendly nature will make you popular. Opponents may spread rumours about you, but it is best to ignore them. Those planning to invest in business should consult an expert first. Your work will be appreciated at the office, and juniors will learn from you.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Focus on marketing and promoting your business. A better strategy will increase your chances of success. Take expansion plans seriously. You may find answers to long-standing questions, and confusion will end. You are likely to gain significantly from a task today. Rising expenses may make saving difficult. Support from your brother will exceed expectations.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 1

Libra

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You may have to travel suddenly due to office work. You will meet someone who will teach you something new. Colleagues will support you, helping you complete tasks on time. You will set new goals. Married life will remain happy, and you may plan an outing in the evening. Those in the bakery business may earn more than expected.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

Today will be a better day for you. You will spend some time in recreational activities. Your actions may earn appreciation and increase your respect. You will feel happiness from your children’s side. Your father’s blessings will remain with you. Trust your abilities to achieve success. Help will come easily in difficult situations. Your material comforts may increase.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius

Today will be a golden day for you. Ongoing family disputes may get resolved, bringing peace at home. You will remain busy with new activities and achieve good results. Previous efforts will be completed successfully. Maintain patience and go with the flow of time. Keep your emotions under control. Your partner will assist you in important tasks.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn

Today will be a joyful day for you. You will consider both your own and others’ emotions. You may plan to watch a film at home with family. You will feel physically fit. Those in marketing will have a productive day. Try to resolve matters calmly. You will spend time with friends in the evening discussing future plans. You may feel slightly low on energy, so include seasonal fruits in your routine.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius

Today will be an average day. Spending time on personal and family life will strengthen relationships. There may be changes in your professional work system. Medical store owners may earn more than expected. Your financial condition will remain strong. You will participate in social activities and gain respect. You may go out with your partner. Married life will be pleasant.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. You may take important decisions that will help improve your financial condition and household management. You may feel inclined towards religious and social activities. New ideas to expand your business will come to mind. Joint efforts will bring success. You may receive valuable advice from elders regarding investments. A change in workplace may bring a fresh sense of energy.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him daily at 7:30 AM on India TV's 'Bhavishyavani'.)