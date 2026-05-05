Horoscope today, May 5, 2026: Daily predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and more

New Delhi:

Today is the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, and it is a Tuesday. The Chaturthi Tithi will last throughout the day and night and will end tomorrow at 7:52 am. Shiva Yoga will remain in effect until 12:17 am tonight. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will continue until 12:55 pm, after which Mula Nakshatra will begin. Today also marks Ekadanta Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi fast. It is also the first major Mangal of the Jyeshtha month. Let us find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 5 May 2026 will be for you, along with the lucky number and lucky colour for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be full of new enthusiasm. You may take expert advice before investing in company shares. You might come across some very old information that will surprise you. You may also buy something valuable and get a good deal. Married life will be harmonious. You may buy a new vehicle and plan a long drive with your spouse. Children will have a good day.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a happy day. Your confidence will increase. Those planning to buy property will meet dealers and finalise a good deal. Students struggling with projects will clear their doubts with teachers. Spend time with family to find solutions to your problems. Your positive thinking will bring success. Love partners will spend quality time, strengthening their bond.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. Money that you had lent earlier may suddenly be returned and you may use it for important work. People working in the private sector may receive a promotion and salary increase. Your decisions will be supported by your siblings, improving your image. Students will have a good day. Teachers will help clear doubts. Love life will remain normal.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 8

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be auspicious. You will behave well with office staff, gaining their support. A happy atmosphere will be created at home due to the arrival of a new baby. Even your rivals at work will be impressed by your performance. You will complete pending tasks successfully. Health will remain good. Business will bring profits. Students will improve focus.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

You will start the day with enthusiasm. Students preparing for competitive exams will continue their studies and are likely to succeed soon. Those in the plastic business will see good profits. Newly married couples may receive good news, bringing happiness at home. Job seekers may get offers from good companies.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be better for you. Before starting a new business, gather proper information and take expert advice. A friend may help you get a good job. Health concerns may be addressed after consulting a doctor, helping you feel better. You may also meet a friend who will support you.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. Your confidence will be strong. Your daughter may get selected for a government job. You will need to work hard for success. You will spend good time with children at home. You will receive blessings from elders, bringing peace of mind. You may plan an online business. Support from colleagues will help complete pending work.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your morale will remain high today. Government employees may get promotions and salary increases. Health issues may improve after consulting a doctor. Your family will fully support your correct decisions. Job seekers may find employment through a friend. Children will enjoy visiting parks. You may receive a big online order. Financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. Health will remain fine. Business partnerships will bring profit. Engineers will gain new technical experience. Pay attention to diet for better health. Students may participate in college competitions and perform well. Writers will have a positive day.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You will receive good news and share happiness with friends. Even small efforts will lead to success. Friends may surprise you with a party, creating a joyful atmosphere. Relief from sugar-related health issues is likely. Married life will be happy and understanding. Children will enjoy playing at home.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

It will a good day for you as you may attend a social or religious event and feel refreshed. Your father will help in your business, increasing profits. Women will be busy at home preparing new dishes for the family. You may start a new venture and benefit from it. Students will have a great day.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for you. Your polite behaviour will impress others. Seek expert advice before starting any business. You will attend a family or religious function. Married life will remain good. You will make positive changes in your daily routine.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him daily at 7:30 AM on India TV's 'Bhavishyavani'.)